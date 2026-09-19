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Renewed Yemen Fighting Forces Thousands of Children from Their Homes
(MENAFN) More than 57,000 children have been displaced across Yemen within two weeks as renewed fighting intensifies the country’s already severe humanitarian crisis, according to reports.
More than 104,000 people have been forced to leave their homes since Sept. 3, including over 57,000 children. The latest escalation has affected several areas, including western Taiz, southern Al-Hudaydah and Marib.
At least nine children have reportedly been killed and another 12 injured since the latest violence began. Three additional children are also reported missing following an attack on a road connecting Yemen’s western coastline with Aden.
The escalation has disrupted vital services as well. Twenty-six health facilities supported by humanitarian programs have reported interruptions, while 243 schools have either shut down or suspended classes, affecting more than 137,000 students.
“Children in Yemen were already living through one of the world’s most grave humanitarian crises,” UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Edouard Beigbeder said.
“Now, tens of thousands of families have been forced from their homes in just two weeks,” he added, warning that the latest violence was “eroding what little stability” children had left after years of conflict, hunger, displacement, and disrupted education.
More than 104,000 people have been forced to leave their homes since Sept. 3, including over 57,000 children. The latest escalation has affected several areas, including western Taiz, southern Al-Hudaydah and Marib.
At least nine children have reportedly been killed and another 12 injured since the latest violence began. Three additional children are also reported missing following an attack on a road connecting Yemen’s western coastline with Aden.
The escalation has disrupted vital services as well. Twenty-six health facilities supported by humanitarian programs have reported interruptions, while 243 schools have either shut down or suspended classes, affecting more than 137,000 students.
“Children in Yemen were already living through one of the world’s most grave humanitarian crises,” UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Edouard Beigbeder said.
“Now, tens of thousands of families have been forced from their homes in just two weeks,” he added, warning that the latest violence was “eroding what little stability” children had left after years of conflict, hunger, displacement, and disrupted education.
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