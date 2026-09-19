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Euro Area Inflation Rises While Final August Rate Comes Below Estimate
(MENAFN) Annual inflation across the euro area reaches 3.2% in August, according to final figures released Wednesday, coming in slightly below the preliminary estimate of 3.3%.
The latest reading marks an increase from 2.9% in July and 2% recorded in August 2025. Consumer prices also rise by 0.4% compared with the previous month.
Energy prices record the strongest annual increase among the main components, climbing 14.3% in August compared with 10.3% in July. Inflation for non-energy industrial goods also moves higher, reaching 1.2% from 0.9%.
Meanwhile, services inflation slows to 3% from 3.3%, while the annual increase in prices for food, alcohol and tobacco eases to 1.1% from 1.2%.
Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, declines slightly to 2.4% from 2.5%.
Services remain the largest contributor to the euro area’s annual inflation rate, accounting for 1.43 percentage points. Energy follows with 1.29 points, while non-energy industrial goods contribute 0.30 points and food, alcohol and tobacco add 0.22 points.
Across the European Union as a whole, annual inflation rises to 3.2% in August from 3% in July, compared with 2.4% during the same month a year earlier.
The latest reading marks an increase from 2.9% in July and 2% recorded in August 2025. Consumer prices also rise by 0.4% compared with the previous month.
Energy prices record the strongest annual increase among the main components, climbing 14.3% in August compared with 10.3% in July. Inflation for non-energy industrial goods also moves higher, reaching 1.2% from 0.9%.
Meanwhile, services inflation slows to 3% from 3.3%, while the annual increase in prices for food, alcohol and tobacco eases to 1.1% from 1.2%.
Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, declines slightly to 2.4% from 2.5%.
Services remain the largest contributor to the euro area’s annual inflation rate, accounting for 1.43 percentage points. Energy follows with 1.29 points, while non-energy industrial goods contribute 0.30 points and food, alcohol and tobacco add 0.22 points.
Across the European Union as a whole, annual inflation rises to 3.2% in August from 3% in July, compared with 2.4% during the same month a year earlier.
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