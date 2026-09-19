403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syrian Security Forces Face Casualties During Daraa Raid
(MENAFN) Three members of Syria’s Internal Security Forces are killed and others wounded during an operation targeting a wanted individual in the southern province of Daraa on Thursday, according to reports.
The incident takes place in Al-Sanamayn, where an armed group reportedly led by the wanted suspect attacks a security patrol as officers attempt to carry out the arrest, triggering an armed confrontation.
Security units subsequently reinforce their presence throughout the city as they search for members of the group and others believed to have taken part in the attack, according to a statement from the Internal Security Forces.
Authorities in Daraa also introduce a temporary curfew in Al-Sanamayn, with the measure remaining in place until security conditions improve.
The Internal Security Forces say operations to locate those responsible will continue and that anyone involved in the attack will face legal measures.
The incident takes place in Al-Sanamayn, where an armed group reportedly led by the wanted suspect attacks a security patrol as officers attempt to carry out the arrest, triggering an armed confrontation.
Security units subsequently reinforce their presence throughout the city as they search for members of the group and others believed to have taken part in the attack, according to a statement from the Internal Security Forces.
Authorities in Daraa also introduce a temporary curfew in Al-Sanamayn, with the measure remaining in place until security conditions improve.
The Internal Security Forces say operations to locate those responsible will continue and that anyone involved in the attack will face legal measures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment