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UN Mission Says US Airstrikes in Iran May Constitute War Crimes
(MENAFN) A United Nations fact-finding mission says there are reasonable grounds to believe that US airstrikes on Iran resulted in violations of international humanitarian law, including attacks that killed civilians and damaged civilian infrastructure.
In a report issued Thursday, the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran says it found reasonable grounds to believe that US forces committed war crimes in connection with two airstrikes that killed at least 178 civilians, including women and children.
The mission says the alleged violations include “launching indiscriminate attacks resulting in the loss of life or injury to civilians or damage to civilian objects,” referring to attacks carried out by the US and Israel in February.
According to the report, one of the incidents involved Tomahawk missiles striking a primary school in Minab, where more than 150 people were reportedly killed. Another strike in Lamerd involved Precision Strike Missiles that scattered tungsten pellets across a sports complex and nearby residential area, resulting in the deaths of 22 civilians.
The mission also says civilians in Iran face serious risks from both domestic human rights abuses and the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel.
“Civilians in Iran are caught between gross human rights violations and crimes against humanity committed by their own Government and the nation’s deadly conflict with the United States and Israel,” the mission said.
Separately, the report examines Iran’s response to the 2025-2026 protests. It concludes that the government’s crackdown represented a significant escalation compared with previous episodes of repression, involving widespread lethal force, mass deaths and injuries, as well as extensive arrests.
In a report issued Thursday, the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran says it found reasonable grounds to believe that US forces committed war crimes in connection with two airstrikes that killed at least 178 civilians, including women and children.
The mission says the alleged violations include “launching indiscriminate attacks resulting in the loss of life or injury to civilians or damage to civilian objects,” referring to attacks carried out by the US and Israel in February.
According to the report, one of the incidents involved Tomahawk missiles striking a primary school in Minab, where more than 150 people were reportedly killed. Another strike in Lamerd involved Precision Strike Missiles that scattered tungsten pellets across a sports complex and nearby residential area, resulting in the deaths of 22 civilians.
The mission also says civilians in Iran face serious risks from both domestic human rights abuses and the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel.
“Civilians in Iran are caught between gross human rights violations and crimes against humanity committed by their own Government and the nation’s deadly conflict with the United States and Israel,” the mission said.
Separately, the report examines Iran’s response to the 2025-2026 protests. It concludes that the government’s crackdown represented a significant escalation compared with previous episodes of repression, involving widespread lethal force, mass deaths and injuries, as well as extensive arrests.
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