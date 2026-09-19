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Canada, EU Deepen Alliance Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney calls for stronger strategic cooperation between Canada and the European Union, arguing that closer ties in trade, defense, energy and technology are increasingly important as geopolitical pressures create challenges for the sovereignty of smaller countries.
Speaking to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Carney welcomes European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s proposal for Canada to become the EU’s first “associate member.” He also promotes the idea of building what he describes as an “alliance for the future.”
“This is about sovereignty. Our ability to live as we wish. It is about the freedoms we must fight for, every day,” Carney said.
The remarks come as Ottawa works to expand its relationship with Europe while facing continued trade tensions with the United States. Canada is also seeking to broaden its international economic partnerships and reduce its reliance on existing relationships.
Carney argues that growing economic integration can increasingly be used as a tool of influence, making greater resilience against external disruptions necessary for countries seeking to protect their economic and strategic interests.
“We are not fair-weather allies. We do not pursue zero-sum deals,” he said. “We hold common values, for which we have always fought, and in whose defense we must always remain vigilant.”
Speaking to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Carney welcomes European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s proposal for Canada to become the EU’s first “associate member.” He also promotes the idea of building what he describes as an “alliance for the future.”
“This is about sovereignty. Our ability to live as we wish. It is about the freedoms we must fight for, every day,” Carney said.
The remarks come as Ottawa works to expand its relationship with Europe while facing continued trade tensions with the United States. Canada is also seeking to broaden its international economic partnerships and reduce its reliance on existing relationships.
Carney argues that growing economic integration can increasingly be used as a tool of influence, making greater resilience against external disruptions necessary for countries seeking to protect their economic and strategic interests.
“We are not fair-weather allies. We do not pursue zero-sum deals,” he said. “We hold common values, for which we have always fought, and in whose defense we must always remain vigilant.”
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