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US Lawmakers Clash Over Emergency AI Shutdown Rules
(MENAFN) The US Senate on Wednesday rejects an attempt by Sen. John Kennedy to accelerate legislation
that would require developers of advanced artificial intelligence systems to include an
emergency shutdown mechanism, as lawmakers continue debating the potential dangers of
increasingly autonomous AI.
Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, seeks unanimous consent to move forward with his AI
Emergency Button Act. The proposal would require advanced AI models sold in the United
States to have a mechanism allowing them to be shut down if they become uncontrollable,
according to reports.
“Well, I’ve got a bill, and it basically says that if you’re going to sell an advanced AI model in
the United States of America, it has got to have a kill switch,” Kennedy said.
Under the proposed legislation, the authority to activate the emergency mechanism would remain
with the companies responsible for developing the AI systems rather than being placed in the
hands of the federal government.
Kennedy raises concerns about developments such as recursive self-improvement, warning that
increasingly capable AI systems could, under an extreme scenario, function beyond meaningful
human control.
“What I would like to see us do is to figure out a way to strike a balance between innovation and
public safety,” Kennedy said.
that would require developers of advanced artificial intelligence systems to include an
emergency shutdown mechanism, as lawmakers continue debating the potential dangers of
increasingly autonomous AI.
Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, seeks unanimous consent to move forward with his AI
Emergency Button Act. The proposal would require advanced AI models sold in the United
States to have a mechanism allowing them to be shut down if they become uncontrollable,
according to reports.
“Well, I’ve got a bill, and it basically says that if you’re going to sell an advanced AI model in
the United States of America, it has got to have a kill switch,” Kennedy said.
Under the proposed legislation, the authority to activate the emergency mechanism would remain
with the companies responsible for developing the AI systems rather than being placed in the
hands of the federal government.
Kennedy raises concerns about developments such as recursive self-improvement, warning that
increasingly capable AI systems could, under an extreme scenario, function beyond meaningful
human control.
“What I would like to see us do is to figure out a way to strike a balance between innovation and
public safety,” Kennedy said.
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