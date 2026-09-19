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Iranian Foreign Minister Says China Talks Shape Regional Strategy
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the outcome of his visit to China could have a
significant impact on the strategic landscape of the region, as Tehran and Beijing hold
consultations amid heightened regional tensions.
“Today's decisions will decide future strategic balance in the region, with immeasurable knock-
on effects,” Araghchi said in a statement commenting on his official visit to Beijing, which
began Wednesday.
Araghchi does not provide specific details about the decisions or understandings reached during
his meetings in the Chinese capital.
He describes Iran’s discussions with Beijing as “successful,” while emphasizing the importance
Tehran places on its long-term relationship with China.
“Iran values strategic partnership we have built over time.”
The Iranian foreign minister also highlights what he calls “four principles for peace outlined by
(Chinese President) Xi.”
According to Araghchi, national sovereignty, adherence to international law, maintaining a
balance between security and development, and peaceful coexistence form key foundations for
promoting stability and peace across the Middle East and Gulf.
His visit takes place as tensions between Iran and the United States remain elevated over the
Strait of Hormuz. The developments come despite a memorandum signed in June that outlines a
potential agreement to reopen the strategically important waterway as part of a broader effort
toward a peace deal.
significant impact on the strategic landscape of the region, as Tehran and Beijing hold
consultations amid heightened regional tensions.
“Today's decisions will decide future strategic balance in the region, with immeasurable knock-
on effects,” Araghchi said in a statement commenting on his official visit to Beijing, which
began Wednesday.
Araghchi does not provide specific details about the decisions or understandings reached during
his meetings in the Chinese capital.
He describes Iran’s discussions with Beijing as “successful,” while emphasizing the importance
Tehran places on its long-term relationship with China.
“Iran values strategic partnership we have built over time.”
The Iranian foreign minister also highlights what he calls “four principles for peace outlined by
(Chinese President) Xi.”
According to Araghchi, national sovereignty, adherence to international law, maintaining a
balance between security and development, and peaceful coexistence form key foundations for
promoting stability and peace across the Middle East and Gulf.
His visit takes place as tensions between Iran and the United States remain elevated over the
Strait of Hormuz. The developments come despite a memorandum signed in June that outlines a
potential agreement to reopen the strategically important waterway as part of a broader effort
toward a peace deal.
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