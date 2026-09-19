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Russia, Ukraine Exchange Fallen Soldiers’ Remains
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine carry out another exchange of the remains of military personnel killed during
the conflict, with officials from both countries confirming the transfer on Thursday.
As stated by reports, Russia hands over the remains of 252 Ukrainian service members, while
Ukraine returns the bodies of 23 Russian servicemen.
The exchange takes place along the Ukraine-Belarus border, according to a Russian lawmaker
familiar with the operation.
Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War says that law
enforcement investigators and forensic experts from institutions affiliated with the Interior
Ministry will examine the returned remains and work to establish the identities of those
repatriated.
The latest transfer follows an earlier exchange on Aug. 13. During that operation, Russia
returned the remains of 261 Ukrainian military personnel, while Ukraine handed over the bodies
of 24 Russian servicemen.
the conflict, with officials from both countries confirming the transfer on Thursday.
As stated by reports, Russia hands over the remains of 252 Ukrainian service members, while
Ukraine returns the bodies of 23 Russian servicemen.
The exchange takes place along the Ukraine-Belarus border, according to a Russian lawmaker
familiar with the operation.
Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War says that law
enforcement investigators and forensic experts from institutions affiliated with the Interior
Ministry will examine the returned remains and work to establish the identities of those
repatriated.
The latest transfer follows an earlier exchange on Aug. 13. During that operation, Russia
returned the remains of 261 Ukrainian military personnel, while Ukraine handed over the bodies
of 24 Russian servicemen.
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