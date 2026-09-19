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Women Take Legal Action Against Epstein Estate Over Discovered Photographs
(MENAFN) Two women have launched a federal legal case against Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, alleging that
photographs of them were discovered among his extensive collection of child pornography,
according to reports published Thursday.
The plaintiffs, identified in court documents as Jane Doe and Amy, claim that “few if any” of the
people whose images were included in Epstein’s collection were notified that federal
investigators currently possess the photographs.
Filed Tuesday in the Southern District of New York, the lawsuit requests class-action
certification and seeks unspecified financial compensation. It also calls on the court to “design
and supervise a single, coordinated program for identifying and notifying” additional women
whose “unlawful sexualized images” were found in the collection.
The legal filing highlights what it describes as one of Epstein’s most serious yet frequently
neglected offenses, stating:
“One of Epstein’s most horrific but often overlooked crimes was his possession, transportation,
production, and distribution of child pornography and/or child sexual abuse material (together,
‘CSAM’) of countless children,”
The lawsuit further alleges that Epstein and his associates operated an extensive CSAM
conspiracy over several decades, beginning in the early 1990s and continuing until his death in
2019.
“Beginning in the early 1990s until his death in 2019, Epstein, along with his co-conspirators,
created and participated in a multi-decade, vast CSAM conspiracy,”
photographs of them were discovered among his extensive collection of child pornography,
according to reports published Thursday.
The plaintiffs, identified in court documents as Jane Doe and Amy, claim that “few if any” of the
people whose images were included in Epstein’s collection were notified that federal
investigators currently possess the photographs.
Filed Tuesday in the Southern District of New York, the lawsuit requests class-action
certification and seeks unspecified financial compensation. It also calls on the court to “design
and supervise a single, coordinated program for identifying and notifying” additional women
whose “unlawful sexualized images” were found in the collection.
The legal filing highlights what it describes as one of Epstein’s most serious yet frequently
neglected offenses, stating:
“One of Epstein’s most horrific but often overlooked crimes was his possession, transportation,
production, and distribution of child pornography and/or child sexual abuse material (together,
‘CSAM’) of countless children,”
The lawsuit further alleges that Epstein and his associates operated an extensive CSAM
conspiracy over several decades, beginning in the early 1990s and continuing until his death in
2019.
“Beginning in the early 1990s until his death in 2019, Epstein, along with his co-conspirators,
created and participated in a multi-decade, vast CSAM conspiracy,”
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