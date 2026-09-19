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Turkish Airlines, Air China to Expand Travel Options
(MENAFN) Turkish Airlines and Air China strengthen their codeshare cooperation by expanding flight
connections between Türkiye, China and other international destinations, according to reports
released Thursday.
The agreement is formalized during the inauguration of the China Air Transport Association’s
fourth Aviation Conference and Exhibition in Beijing, further developing the partnership
between the two Star Alliance carriers.
The airlines initially launched their free-sale codeshare arrangement in June 2024, with the first
phase focusing on routes connecting Istanbul and Beijing.
The latest expansion extends the agreement to include every direct flight linking Türkiye and
China. It also introduces selected domestic routes beyond Beijing and international services
connecting through Istanbul.
Through the enhanced partnership, Turkish Airlines passengers can reach six additional cities in
mainland China via Beijing. These destinations are Shenzhen, Chongqing, Xiamen, Hangzhou,
Nanjing and Qingdao.
At the same time, Air China travelers will be able to continue their journeys through Istanbul to
Ankara and several destinations in Africa and Latin America.
The African network includes Accra, Lagos, Marrakech, Dar es Salaam, Algiers and Tunis. In
Latin America, the expanded connections cover Cancun and Mexico City.
connections between Türkiye, China and other international destinations, according to reports
released Thursday.
The agreement is formalized during the inauguration of the China Air Transport Association’s
fourth Aviation Conference and Exhibition in Beijing, further developing the partnership
between the two Star Alliance carriers.
The airlines initially launched their free-sale codeshare arrangement in June 2024, with the first
phase focusing on routes connecting Istanbul and Beijing.
The latest expansion extends the agreement to include every direct flight linking Türkiye and
China. It also introduces selected domestic routes beyond Beijing and international services
connecting through Istanbul.
Through the enhanced partnership, Turkish Airlines passengers can reach six additional cities in
mainland China via Beijing. These destinations are Shenzhen, Chongqing, Xiamen, Hangzhou,
Nanjing and Qingdao.
At the same time, Air China travelers will be able to continue their journeys through Istanbul to
Ankara and several destinations in Africa and Latin America.
The African network includes Accra, Lagos, Marrakech, Dar es Salaam, Algiers and Tunis. In
Latin America, the expanded connections cover Cancun and Mexico City.
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