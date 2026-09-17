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Carney Urges Canada-EU 'Alliance for the Future' in Strasbourg Address
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called Thursday for Canada and the European Union to forge a deeper strategic partnership, arguing that tighter cooperation on trade, defense, energy and technology has become essential as geopolitical pressures test smaller nations' sovereignty.
Speaking before the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Carney embraced European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposal to make Canada the EU's first "associate member," framing the push as an "alliance for the future."
"This is about sovereignty. Our ability to live as we wish. It is about the freedoms we must fight for, every day," Carney said.
The address lands as Canada works to deepen its European relationships while navigating persistent trade friction with the US and pursuing a broader diversification of its economic partnerships abroad.
Carney warned that economic integration is increasingly being weaponized as a tool of leverage, and said nations need to fortify themselves against external shocks. "We are not fair-weather allies. We do not pursue zero-sum deals," he said. "We hold common values, for which we have always fought, and in whose defense we must always remain vigilant."
Canada and the EU already maintain extensive economic and political links through the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and a Strategic Partnership Agreement. Canada has also become the first non-European nation to join the EU's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) defense initiative.
Carney pushed for the relationship to extend well beyond conventional trade, calling for tighter collaboration on critical minerals, defense industries, artificial intelligence, energy security, space and financial systems.
"Sovereignty today goes beyond being able to feed, fuel, and defend ourselves," he said, adding that secure access to AI, semiconductors, critical minerals, clean-energy technologies and space communications is becoming increasingly vital.
He argued that Canada's natural resources and expertise in critical minerals, energy, AI, quantum technologies and finance could complement Europe's strengths in manufacturing, research and regulation.
Carney was careful to stress that the proposed alliance isn't meant to form a new geopolitical bloc. "I'm not proposing a third block in order to become a great power rival only with better manners," he said. "We do not seek power to dominate others."
Rather, he said, Canada and Europe should focus on building resilience while safeguarding open markets, democratic institutions and national sovereignty. "An alliance strong enough so that no one can dictate our choices, an alliance open enough that others can join," Carney said.
Speaking before the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Carney embraced European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposal to make Canada the EU's first "associate member," framing the push as an "alliance for the future."
"This is about sovereignty. Our ability to live as we wish. It is about the freedoms we must fight for, every day," Carney said.
The address lands as Canada works to deepen its European relationships while navigating persistent trade friction with the US and pursuing a broader diversification of its economic partnerships abroad.
Carney warned that economic integration is increasingly being weaponized as a tool of leverage, and said nations need to fortify themselves against external shocks. "We are not fair-weather allies. We do not pursue zero-sum deals," he said. "We hold common values, for which we have always fought, and in whose defense we must always remain vigilant."
Canada and the EU already maintain extensive economic and political links through the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and a Strategic Partnership Agreement. Canada has also become the first non-European nation to join the EU's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) defense initiative.
Carney pushed for the relationship to extend well beyond conventional trade, calling for tighter collaboration on critical minerals, defense industries, artificial intelligence, energy security, space and financial systems.
"Sovereignty today goes beyond being able to feed, fuel, and defend ourselves," he said, adding that secure access to AI, semiconductors, critical minerals, clean-energy technologies and space communications is becoming increasingly vital.
He argued that Canada's natural resources and expertise in critical minerals, energy, AI, quantum technologies and finance could complement Europe's strengths in manufacturing, research and regulation.
Carney was careful to stress that the proposed alliance isn't meant to form a new geopolitical bloc. "I'm not proposing a third block in order to become a great power rival only with better manners," he said. "We do not seek power to dominate others."
Rather, he said, Canada and Europe should focus on building resilience while safeguarding open markets, democratic institutions and national sovereignty. "An alliance strong enough so that no one can dictate our choices, an alliance open enough that others can join," Carney said.
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