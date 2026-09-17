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Snap CEO Signals Openness to Teen Time Limits on Snapchat
(MENAFN) Snap Inc. is prepared to weigh time restrictions for teenage users of Snapchat, CEO Evan Spiegel revealed Wednesday, as pressure mounts across the social media industry to curb youth screen time.
In an interview with the BBC at Snap's California headquarters, Spiegel said the company would be "willing to implement" such limits, calling the move potentially "an important step forward for the industry."
He stopped short of offering specifics or a rollout date. "That's something we've talked about internally," Spiegel said. "I don't have more to share today."
The remarks come on the heels of a push from Meta, which has urged rival platforms to match the safeguards it agreed to under a sweeping legal settlement with US states. That August deal—valued at $12.7 billion—requires Meta to cap teen usage at two hours daily by default, silence notifications during school hours, and limit access at night.
Spiegel signaled support for the broader approach. "I think that would be beneficial overall," he told the BBC. "We've looked really thoughtfully at the terms."
Meta has sweetened the deal further, pledging an additional $5.3 billion toward stricter limits if YouTube and TikTok adopt comparable measures. The company has not admitted wrongdoing in connection with the settlement.
A Meta spokesperson last month said the company hoped Snap would follow its lead.
Spiegel pointed to existing safeguards already in place, noting that Snap's Family Center gives parents oversight tools to monitor their teens' activity on the app. "We want to figure out how we can be part of the solution," he said.
The scrutiny facing Snap and its peers is playing out in court as well as public opinion. Meta, YouTube, TikTok and Snap are all named in lawsuits alleging their platforms have damaged young users' mental health. Snap faces additional allegations that its app has been used to facilitate illegal drug sales.
In an interview with the BBC at Snap's California headquarters, Spiegel said the company would be "willing to implement" such limits, calling the move potentially "an important step forward for the industry."
He stopped short of offering specifics or a rollout date. "That's something we've talked about internally," Spiegel said. "I don't have more to share today."
The remarks come on the heels of a push from Meta, which has urged rival platforms to match the safeguards it agreed to under a sweeping legal settlement with US states. That August deal—valued at $12.7 billion—requires Meta to cap teen usage at two hours daily by default, silence notifications during school hours, and limit access at night.
Spiegel signaled support for the broader approach. "I think that would be beneficial overall," he told the BBC. "We've looked really thoughtfully at the terms."
Meta has sweetened the deal further, pledging an additional $5.3 billion toward stricter limits if YouTube and TikTok adopt comparable measures. The company has not admitted wrongdoing in connection with the settlement.
A Meta spokesperson last month said the company hoped Snap would follow its lead.
Spiegel pointed to existing safeguards already in place, noting that Snap's Family Center gives parents oversight tools to monitor their teens' activity on the app. "We want to figure out how we can be part of the solution," he said.
The scrutiny facing Snap and its peers is playing out in court as well as public opinion. Meta, YouTube, TikTok and Snap are all named in lawsuits alleging their platforms have damaged young users' mental health. Snap faces additional allegations that its app has been used to facilitate illegal drug sales.
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