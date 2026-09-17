Five More Automechanika Trade Fairs Until 2026 End

Automechanika connects markets, people and companies around the world. In a new English-language podcast, Mark Phillips, Chief Editor of Aftermarket Intel, speaks with Sarah Lindsey, Director Business Development Automotive and Transport & Logistics, about the international Automechanika network and the opportunities it offers exhibitors and visitors. The discussion focuses on the development of the brand and the“Automechanika Lovers” customer programme.

The conversation explores Automechanika's development into the world's best-known B2B trade fair brand, the different regional markets and the role of the“Automechanika Lovers” customer programme. More than 2,500 companies are now part of the programme as Blue, Silver or Gold Lovers. Among other benefits, they receive additional visibility across Automechanika channels as well as advantages in marketing and sponsorship offers. The programme strengthens long-term cooperation with internationally active exhibitors and supports them in opening up new markets within the global Automechanika network.

The scale of the community across all Automechanika trade fairs was once again evident in Frankfurt: 112,000 trade visitors from 173 countries and 4,400 exhibitors from 80 countries came together over five days to exchange views on the key future topics of the automotive aftermarket and a wide range of new technologies, especially in digitalisation and robotics.

Following the success in Frankfurt, this international momentum will continue at five further locations until the end of the year:

The first is the premiere of Automechanika Jakarta, taking place from 24 to 27 September 2026 at the Nusantara International Convention Exhibition (NICE). Around 350 exhibitors across 20,000 square metres, along with the Automotive Mobility Solutions Conference, Tech & Skills Workshops and the Supply Chain Collaboration Forum, will establish the event as a new meeting place for Indonesia's dynamic automotive market.

Automechanika Tashkent will take place from 21 to 23 October 2026 at Central Asian Expo (CAEx). Its focus will be on developments in the spare parts market, quality standards in the OEM and aftermarket sectors, and the growing importance of logistics and commercial vehicles for Central Asia. Bautrux and Comtrux Tashkent will be held at the same time.

The 11th Automechanika Johannesburg will bring together industry players from across Sub-Saharan Africa at the Gallagher Convention Centre from 27 to 29 October 2026. The range spans parts and components, tyres, batteries and lubricants, through to diagnostics, bodywork and paint, as well as digital technologies. It is complemented by a programme of specialist conferences and live demonstrations.

From 10 to 12 November 2026, Automechanika Dubai will bring together the international automotive aftermarket community at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) in Expo City Dubai for the first time. This trade platform for the MEA region will welcome around 1,500 international exhibitors this year and will also offer conferences, the Innovation4Mobility forum and further events for fresh perspectives, knowledge transfer and networking.

As every year, Automechanika Shanghai will conclude the trade fair year, taking place from 2 to 5 December 2026 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). Around 7,600 exhibitors are expected for the 21st edition across 390,000 square metres. The focus will be on current transformation topics in the industry: intelligent and connected vehicles, electrification, sustainable repair and service concepts, and new technologies along the automotive value chain.

Tags#Automechanika Frankfurt #Automechanika Lovers