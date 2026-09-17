South Africa: Communications And Digital Technologies Welcomes Clean Audit Outcomes Achieved By Its Entities

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies welcomes the clean audit outcomes achieved by three of its entities, Sentech, the Film and Publication Board (FPB), and the National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa (NEMISA) for the 2025/26 financial year.



The Department also welcomes the South African Post Office's (SAPO) achievement of an unqualified audit opinion, its first in six years. The outcomes, presented as part of the entities' respective Annual General Meetings (AGMs), are an encouraging indication of the progress being made to strengthen governance, accountability and financial management across the DCDT portfolio. FPB, Sentech and SAPO held their AGMs last week, while NEMISA held its AGM yesterday, 15 September 2026. These outcomes reflect clear and positive progress across the entities.



The Department congratulates the Boards, executive management and employees of FPB, Sentech, SAPO and NEMISA for the discipline, commitment and sustained effort required to achieve these results. While these audit outcomes are important achievements, they are not an end in themselves. They provide a strong foundation for institutions that are well governed, accountable and better positioned to deliver effectively on their respective mandates.



The DCDT has placed increased emphasis on improving governance and audit outcomes across its portfolio of entities. This includes closer monitoring of audit action 1 plans, strengthening oversight and accountability structures, addressing the root causes of recurring audit findings, and ensuring that management and Boards take responsibility for maintaining effective control environments. These interventions form part of the Department's broader objective of building highperforming and well-governed ICT public entities capable of supporting South Africa's digital transformation agenda.



The improved audit outcomes demonstrate what can be achieved when sound governance, effective internal controls and consistent oversight are embedded in the operations of public institutions. DCDT will continue working closely with the leadership and Boards of all its entities to address outstanding governance and audit matters. The objective is not simply to respond to audit findings after the fact, but to build institutions in which good governance, accountability and sound financial management become part of the everyday culture of the portfolio.



These achievements are important examples of that progress and should serve as encouragement across the portfolio. The Department remains committed to ensuring that public resources entrusted to its entities are managed responsibly, and that strong governance ultimately translates into improved performance and better service delivery.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.