403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Finds 'Reasonable Grounds' US Committed War Crimes in Iran
(MENAFN) Investigators working on behalf of the United Nations' top human rights body concluded Thursday that there is reasonable cause to believe the United States committed war crimes during a wave of airstrikes on Iran that left dozens of civilians dead, among them children.
The Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran reported finding grounds to believe the US bore responsibility for war crimes "during a pair of airstrikes which killed at least 178 civilians, including women and children."
According to the panel, the violations trace back to strikes carried out by US and Israeli forces in February. Investigators determined the conduct met the threshold for "launching indiscriminate attacks resulting in the loss of life or injury to civilians or damage to civilian objects."
Two specific attacks formed the core of the mission's findings. In the first, Tomahawk missiles struck a primary school in Minab, killing more than 150 people. In the second, Precision Strike Missiles scattered tungsten pellets across a sports complex and surrounding residential area in Lamerd, killing 22 civilians.
The mission described a population squeezed from both sides of the conflict: "Civilians in Iran are caught between gross human rights violations and crimes against humanity committed by their own Government and the nation's deadly conflict with the United States and Israel."
Tehran did not escape scrutiny either. The report determined that the Iranian government's "violent repression of the 2025-2026 protests marked an unprecedented escalation from past crackdowns, marked by the widespread use of lethal force resulting in mass killings and injuries, and extensive arrests." Investigators additionally criticized Iranian authorities for shutting down internet and communications access across the country in January, during the peak of the unrest.
The mission called on both governments to act immediately, saying it "urged Iran and the US to immediately cease all violations and crimes, provide full reparations to victims, and guarantee non-repetition."
It went further, demanding an "immediate end to hostilities, renewed diplomatic action by all Member States for permanent peace, and third-state accountability through universal jurisdiction."
The Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran reported finding grounds to believe the US bore responsibility for war crimes "during a pair of airstrikes which killed at least 178 civilians, including women and children."
According to the panel, the violations trace back to strikes carried out by US and Israeli forces in February. Investigators determined the conduct met the threshold for "launching indiscriminate attacks resulting in the loss of life or injury to civilians or damage to civilian objects."
Two specific attacks formed the core of the mission's findings. In the first, Tomahawk missiles struck a primary school in Minab, killing more than 150 people. In the second, Precision Strike Missiles scattered tungsten pellets across a sports complex and surrounding residential area in Lamerd, killing 22 civilians.
The mission described a population squeezed from both sides of the conflict: "Civilians in Iran are caught between gross human rights violations and crimes against humanity committed by their own Government and the nation's deadly conflict with the United States and Israel."
Tehran did not escape scrutiny either. The report determined that the Iranian government's "violent repression of the 2025-2026 protests marked an unprecedented escalation from past crackdowns, marked by the widespread use of lethal force resulting in mass killings and injuries, and extensive arrests." Investigators additionally criticized Iranian authorities for shutting down internet and communications access across the country in January, during the peak of the unrest.
The mission called on both governments to act immediately, saying it "urged Iran and the US to immediately cease all violations and crimes, provide full reparations to victims, and guarantee non-repetition."
It went further, demanding an "immediate end to hostilities, renewed diplomatic action by all Member States for permanent peace, and third-state accountability through universal jurisdiction."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment