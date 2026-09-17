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Turkish Airlines, Air China Link Up for Wider Global Reach
(MENAFN) Turkish Airlines and Air China have widened their codeshare partnership, giving passengers a broader web of connections through both carriers' hubs, the Turkish flag carrier said Thursday.
The two Star Alliance members signed the expanded deal at the opening ceremony of the fourth China Air Transport Association Aviation Conference and Exhibition in Beijing, according to a Turkish Airlines statement.
The partnership dates back to June 2024, when the carriers launched a free-sale codeshare arrangement covering flights between Istanbul and Beijing. The newly expanded agreement now extends across all direct flights between Türkiye and China, along with select domestic routes beyond Beijing and international connections beyond Istanbul.
For Turkish Airlines passengers, the deal opens up six new mainland Chinese destinations reachable via Beijing: Shenzhen, Chongqing, Xiamen, Hangzhou, Nanjing and Qingdao.
Air China travelers, in turn, gain access through Istanbul to Ankara, along with a range of destinations across Africa and Latin America. In Africa, that includes Accra, Lagos, Marrakech, Dar es Salaam, Algiers and Tunis; in Latin America, it covers Cancun and Mexico City.
Under the expanded cooperation, connecting flights operated by both carriers can now be booked under a single ticket, giving passengers greater flexibility for travel between China, Türkiye and onward destinations.
The airlines said the move is designed to strengthen connectivity and transfer opportunities between their Beijing and Istanbul hubs. Turkish Airlines and Air China also indicated that any new direct routes launched between Türkiye and China will be folded into the codeshare partnership going forward.
The two Star Alliance members signed the expanded deal at the opening ceremony of the fourth China Air Transport Association Aviation Conference and Exhibition in Beijing, according to a Turkish Airlines statement.
The partnership dates back to June 2024, when the carriers launched a free-sale codeshare arrangement covering flights between Istanbul and Beijing. The newly expanded agreement now extends across all direct flights between Türkiye and China, along with select domestic routes beyond Beijing and international connections beyond Istanbul.
For Turkish Airlines passengers, the deal opens up six new mainland Chinese destinations reachable via Beijing: Shenzhen, Chongqing, Xiamen, Hangzhou, Nanjing and Qingdao.
Air China travelers, in turn, gain access through Istanbul to Ankara, along with a range of destinations across Africa and Latin America. In Africa, that includes Accra, Lagos, Marrakech, Dar es Salaam, Algiers and Tunis; in Latin America, it covers Cancun and Mexico City.
Under the expanded cooperation, connecting flights operated by both carriers can now be booked under a single ticket, giving passengers greater flexibility for travel between China, Türkiye and onward destinations.
The airlines said the move is designed to strengthen connectivity and transfer opportunities between their Beijing and Istanbul hubs. Turkish Airlines and Air China also indicated that any new direct routes launched between Türkiye and China will be folded into the codeshare partnership going forward.
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