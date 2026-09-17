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Three Syrian Security Officers Killed in Daraa Arrest Operation
(MENAFN) Three members of Syria's Internal Security Forces were killed and others wounded Thursday during an attempted arrest that turned violent in the southern province of Daraa, according to a Syrian news agency.
The Internal Security Forces said the clash unfolded in the city of Al-Sanamayn, where an armed group led by the wanted suspect ambushed a security patrol and engaged its members as they moved to carry out the arrest.
Security forces have since fanned out across the city in pursuit of the group's members and others tied to the attack, the statement said.
The Internal Security Command in Daraa has imposed a temporary curfew on Al-Sanamayn while authorities work to stabilize the security situation.
The Internal Security Forces said they would continue pursuing everyone involved in the attack and pursue legal action against them.
The Internal Security Forces said the clash unfolded in the city of Al-Sanamayn, where an armed group led by the wanted suspect ambushed a security patrol and engaged its members as they moved to carry out the arrest.
Security forces have since fanned out across the city in pursuit of the group's members and others tied to the attack, the statement said.
The Internal Security Command in Daraa has imposed a temporary curfew on Al-Sanamayn while authorities work to stabilize the security situation.
The Internal Security Forces said they would continue pursuing everyone involved in the attack and pursue legal action against them.
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