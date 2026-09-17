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Russia, Ukraine Swap Fallen Soldiers' Remains in Latest Exchange
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine carried out an exchange of fallen military personnel's remains on Thursday, officials from both sides confirmed.
Russia handed over the bodies of 252 Ukrainian service members, while Ukraine returned the remains of 23 Russian servicemen, according to authorities.
Russian State Duma deputy Shamsail Saraliev told a news outlet that the exchange took place at the Ukraine-Belarus border.
Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said on Telegram that law enforcement investigators, working alongside forensic specialists from Interior Ministry institutions, would carry out the necessary examinations to identify the repatriated bodies.
The last such swap occurred on Aug. 13, when Russia returned 261 Ukrainian servicemen's remains and Ukraine handed back the bodies of 24 Russian servicemen.
Russia handed over the bodies of 252 Ukrainian service members, while Ukraine returned the remains of 23 Russian servicemen, according to authorities.
Russian State Duma deputy Shamsail Saraliev told a news outlet that the exchange took place at the Ukraine-Belarus border.
Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said on Telegram that law enforcement investigators, working alongside forensic specialists from Interior Ministry institutions, would carry out the necessary examinations to identify the repatriated bodies.
The last such swap occurred on Aug. 13, when Russia returned 261 Ukrainian servicemen's remains and Ukraine handed back the bodies of 24 Russian servicemen.
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