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Two Women Sue Epstein Estate, Say Photos Found in Abuse Collection
(MENAFN) Two women have brought a federal lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein's estate, alleging their photographs surfaced in his extensive collection of child sexual abuse material, media reported Thursday.
The plaintiffs, identified in court filings only as Jane Doe and Amy, claim that "few if any" of the individuals whose photos appeared in Epstein's collection have ever been told that federal investigators now possess those images.
Filed Tuesday in the Southern District of New York, the lawsuit seeks class-action status and unspecified damages. It also asks the court to "design and supervise a single, coordinated program for identifying and notifying" other women whose "unlawful sexualized images" were part of Epstein's collection.
"One of Epstein's most horrific but often overlooked crimes was his possession, transportation, production, and distribution of child pornography and/or child sexual abuse material (together, 'CSAM') of countless children," the lawsuit states.
It continues: "Beginning in the early 1990s until his death in 2019, Epstein, along with his co-conspirators, created and participated in a multi-decade, vast CSAM conspiracy."
According to the filing, Epstein maintained a "modeling book" containing "sexualized images of children," which he kept locked in a safe. He was never charged with CSAM-related offenses. The lawsuit alleges that Epstein and unnamed co-conspirators claimed the images "were for the purposes of developing child models for Victoria's Secret."
"This lawsuit holds Jeffrey Epstein's estate accountable for a crime that has never been fully addressed on its own terms," said Hillary Nappi, an attorney with AWK Survivor Advocate Attorneys.
The estate's co-executors, attorney Darren Indyke and accountant Richard Khan, are named as defendants. Their attorney, Daniel Weiner, declined to comment.
Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.
The plaintiffs, identified in court filings only as Jane Doe and Amy, claim that "few if any" of the individuals whose photos appeared in Epstein's collection have ever been told that federal investigators now possess those images.
Filed Tuesday in the Southern District of New York, the lawsuit seeks class-action status and unspecified damages. It also asks the court to "design and supervise a single, coordinated program for identifying and notifying" other women whose "unlawful sexualized images" were part of Epstein's collection.
"One of Epstein's most horrific but often overlooked crimes was his possession, transportation, production, and distribution of child pornography and/or child sexual abuse material (together, 'CSAM') of countless children," the lawsuit states.
It continues: "Beginning in the early 1990s until his death in 2019, Epstein, along with his co-conspirators, created and participated in a multi-decade, vast CSAM conspiracy."
According to the filing, Epstein maintained a "modeling book" containing "sexualized images of children," which he kept locked in a safe. He was never charged with CSAM-related offenses. The lawsuit alleges that Epstein and unnamed co-conspirators claimed the images "were for the purposes of developing child models for Victoria's Secret."
"This lawsuit holds Jeffrey Epstein's estate accountable for a crime that has never been fully addressed on its own terms," said Hillary Nappi, an attorney with AWK Survivor Advocate Attorneys.
The estate's co-executors, attorney Darren Indyke and accountant Richard Khan, are named as defendants. Their attorney, Daniel Weiner, declined to comment.
Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.
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