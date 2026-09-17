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Jazeera Airways and CzechTourism Launch First Ever Winter Flights to Prague at ATM 2026
(MENAFN- VFS Global) - New seasonal service opens direct access to one of Europe’s most popular winter destinations
- Two weekly flights to operate from 17 December
Dubai – UAE, 17 September 2026:
Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, in partnership with CzechTourism, has announced the launch of the first-ever winter flights from Kuwait to Prague, giving travellers a new opportunity to experience the Czech capital during one of its most magical seasons.
Starting 17 December, Jazeera Airways will operate direct flights twice weekly between Kuwait and Prague, conveniently timed around the school winter holidays and the festive travel period. This new route will be open until 7 February 2027 and marks an important development for the Kuwait-Prague route, extending a destination traditionally served by Jazeera during the popular European summer season into winter for the first time.
Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways, said:
“Prague has always been a very popular summer destination with our passengers, and we are delighted to take the next step by introducing our first winter flights to the Czech capital. With the school holidays and Prague’s festive season, it is a great time to visit. In winter, the city offers a completely different and most magical experience including the winter markets, castles and overall celebratory atmosphere. At Jazeera Airways, together with CzechTourism, we are happy to offer travellers from Kuwait the opportunity to explore Prague in this season. This new service also demonstrates our commitment to developing successful seasonal routes to meet growing market demands.”
With its historic Old Town, Prague Castle, Charles Bridge, the Astronomical Clock, charming riverside districts, world-class museums and galleries, vibrant café culture, and rich cultural heritage, Prague has long been a favorite European destination for travelers from Kuwait and the wider region. During winter, the city offers a distinctly different experience, with festive markets, seasonal celebrations, illuminated streets and squares, as well as winter cuisine.
Prague’s famous winter markets, including the celebrations around Old Town Square, are among the highlights of the city’s festive season, making it particularly attractive for families and leisure travelers looking for a European winter break.
Mrs. Barbara Andelová, International Marketing - Middle East and India, CzechTourism, said,
"We are delighted to partner with Jazeera Airways in introducing the first-ever winter flights between Kuwait and Prague. While Prague is already a well-loved destination among travellers from Kuwait during the summer months, winter reveals a different side of the city, with its festive markets, historic landmarks, cultural experiences and unique seasonal atmosphere. This new service will make it even easier for visitors from Kuwait and the wider region to discover the beauty of the Czechia during one of the most enchanting times of the year. We look forward to welcoming more visitors and further strengthening tourism ties between our two countries."
Jazeera Airways first launched direct flights between Kuwait and Prague in June 2022, becoming an important direct link between Kuwait and the Czech Republic. Following the success of its inaugural season, Jazeera Airways returned to Prague as part of its European summer network, giving travelers from Kuwait convenient and affordable nonstop access to the Czech capital.
Flights are available for booking through Jazeera Airways’ website: jazeeraairwaysand mobile application.
- Two weekly flights to operate from 17 December
Dubai – UAE, 17 September 2026:
Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, in partnership with CzechTourism, has announced the launch of the first-ever winter flights from Kuwait to Prague, giving travellers a new opportunity to experience the Czech capital during one of its most magical seasons.
Starting 17 December, Jazeera Airways will operate direct flights twice weekly between Kuwait and Prague, conveniently timed around the school winter holidays and the festive travel period. This new route will be open until 7 February 2027 and marks an important development for the Kuwait-Prague route, extending a destination traditionally served by Jazeera during the popular European summer season into winter for the first time.
Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways, said:
“Prague has always been a very popular summer destination with our passengers, and we are delighted to take the next step by introducing our first winter flights to the Czech capital. With the school holidays and Prague’s festive season, it is a great time to visit. In winter, the city offers a completely different and most magical experience including the winter markets, castles and overall celebratory atmosphere. At Jazeera Airways, together with CzechTourism, we are happy to offer travellers from Kuwait the opportunity to explore Prague in this season. This new service also demonstrates our commitment to developing successful seasonal routes to meet growing market demands.”
With its historic Old Town, Prague Castle, Charles Bridge, the Astronomical Clock, charming riverside districts, world-class museums and galleries, vibrant café culture, and rich cultural heritage, Prague has long been a favorite European destination for travelers from Kuwait and the wider region. During winter, the city offers a distinctly different experience, with festive markets, seasonal celebrations, illuminated streets and squares, as well as winter cuisine.
Prague’s famous winter markets, including the celebrations around Old Town Square, are among the highlights of the city’s festive season, making it particularly attractive for families and leisure travelers looking for a European winter break.
Mrs. Barbara Andelová, International Marketing - Middle East and India, CzechTourism, said,
"We are delighted to partner with Jazeera Airways in introducing the first-ever winter flights between Kuwait and Prague. While Prague is already a well-loved destination among travellers from Kuwait during the summer months, winter reveals a different side of the city, with its festive markets, historic landmarks, cultural experiences and unique seasonal atmosphere. This new service will make it even easier for visitors from Kuwait and the wider region to discover the beauty of the Czechia during one of the most enchanting times of the year. We look forward to welcoming more visitors and further strengthening tourism ties between our two countries."
Jazeera Airways first launched direct flights between Kuwait and Prague in June 2022, becoming an important direct link between Kuwait and the Czech Republic. Following the success of its inaugural season, Jazeera Airways returned to Prague as part of its European summer network, giving travelers from Kuwait convenient and affordable nonstop access to the Czech capital.
Flights are available for booking through Jazeera Airways’ website: jazeeraairwaysand mobile application.
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