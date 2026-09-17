Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP) Orthokeratology Lens Market Positioned For Sustained Growth A T9.7% CAGR Through 2030

Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP) Orthokeratology Lens Market Size

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The Business Research Company's Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP) Orthokeratology Lens Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The demand for innovative vision correction solutions continues to rise as myopia becomes increasingly prevalent worldwide. Among these solutions, rigid gas permeable (RGP) orthokeratology lenses have gained attention for their non-surgical approach to managing vision problems. Let's explore the current market status, key factors influencing growth, geographic outlook, and emerging trends shaping the future of the RGP orthokeratology lens industry.

Market Size and Future Growth of the Rigid Gas Permeable Orthokeratology Lens Market

The rigid gas permeable (RGP) orthokeratology lens market has experienced notable expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $0.96 billion in 2025 to $1.05 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This upward trend during the historical period is driven by factors such as the rising global prevalence of myopia, increased screen time and digital device dependence, heightened awareness of non-surgical vision correction methods, expansion of optometry services, and improvements in lens materials that enhance comfort and oxygen permeability.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong momentum, reaching $1.53 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.7%. The forecasted growth is fueled by rising demand for personalized vision correction options, the growing use of tele-optometry and remote eye screenings, increasing adoption of pediatric myopia management solutions, advancements in high oxygen permeability lens materials, and a broader emphasis on preventive eye care programs. Key trends anticipated in the coming years include the integration of AI-powered corneal topography and vision diagnostics, expansion of digital eye care platforms, innovations in smart contact lens fitting and customization, and enhanced materials for safe overnight wear.

Understanding the Rigid Gas Permeable Orthokeratology Lens and Its Purpose

Rigid gas permeable orthokeratology lenses are specially crafted contact lenses made from durable, oxygen-permeable materials designed to be worn overnight. Their primary function is to temporarily reshape the cornea, providing a non-surgical method to reduce myopia and improve vision during the day without the need for glasses or conventional contact lenses.

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Primary Factors Catalyzing Growth in the Rigid Gas Permeable Orthokeratology Lens Market

One of the main drivers behind the expansion of the RGP orthokeratology lens market is the increasing prevalence of myopia worldwide. Myopia, or nearsightedness, causes distant objects to appear blurry because the eye focuses images in front of the retina rather than on it. This condition is becoming more widespread due to prolonged near-work activities like extended screen use, reading, and studying, which limit outdoor time and put strain on the eyes. RGP orthokeratology lenses manage myopia by gently reshaping the cornea overnight to temporarily correct refractive errors and slow myopia progression during waking hours.

For instance, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) reported in February 2025 that global myopia prevalence is expected to reach 36.59% by 2040 and 39.80% by 2050. Moreover, the total number of affected individuals could exceed 740 million by 2050. This alarming rise in myopia cases is a key factor boosting demand for RGP orthokeratology lenses.

Regions Leading and Accelerating Growth in the Rigid Gas Permeable Orthokeratology Lens Industry

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the rigid gas permeable orthokeratology lens market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to experience the fastest growth in the coming years. The market analysis covers important regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market dynamics.

What's new in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trends

. Updated graphics and tables

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Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP) Orthokeratology Lens Market Positioned For Sustained Growth A t9.7% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 17, 2026, 10:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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