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Yemeni Forces Escalate Airstrikes on Houthis as Taiz Fighting Widens
(MENAFN) Government troops in Yemen launched fresh airstrikes against Houthi positions in the southwestern province of Taiz on Thursday, as combat intensified across multiple fronts spanning western Taiz and the adjoining Lahj province, a government official said.
Fayyad Alnoman, assistant undersecretary at Yemen's Information Ministry for television affairs, wrote on X that local sources confirmed the strike hit Houthi reinforcements at the Al-Dharifah junction in Al-Wazi'iyah district, west of Taiz.
Separately, Yemen's air force struck a Houthi communications hub in the Al-Hawban area east of Taiz city, according to field reports.
Alnoman, citing sources on the ground, said intense clashes were ongoing between government troops and Houthi fighters across the Kahbub mountain range, a stretch of terrain linking Lahj and Taiz provinces.
The range carries significant strategic weight, as it commands views over routes leading to Yemen's western coastline, the Bab el-Mandeb strait and the city of Dhubab.
Government forces are reported to have captured several highland positions within the Kahbub range and pushed forward with a counteroffensive against remaining Houthi-held territory.
In an earlier update, Alnoman said field sources described fighting between government troops and Houthi fighters along the Al-Anin and Bilad al-Wafi fronts in Jabal Habashi district, west of Taiz.
The Houthi group has not yet responded to the reports.
Western Taiz has seen a marked uptick in violence in recent weeks. On Wednesday, government forces said they had struck Houthi positions, barracks and personnel along the Al-Kadha front, with additional airstrikes hitting Houthi gatherings elsewhere west of the city.
Clashes between Yemen's government forces and the Houthis have escalated steadily since early July, shattering a stretch of relative calm that had held since a UN-brokered truce took hold in April 2022.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis overran the capital Sanaa and several other provinces in September 2014—a takeover that triggered military intervention in March 2015 by a Saudi-led Arab coalition backing the internationally recognized government.
Fayyad Alnoman, assistant undersecretary at Yemen's Information Ministry for television affairs, wrote on X that local sources confirmed the strike hit Houthi reinforcements at the Al-Dharifah junction in Al-Wazi'iyah district, west of Taiz.
Separately, Yemen's air force struck a Houthi communications hub in the Al-Hawban area east of Taiz city, according to field reports.
Alnoman, citing sources on the ground, said intense clashes were ongoing between government troops and Houthi fighters across the Kahbub mountain range, a stretch of terrain linking Lahj and Taiz provinces.
The range carries significant strategic weight, as it commands views over routes leading to Yemen's western coastline, the Bab el-Mandeb strait and the city of Dhubab.
Government forces are reported to have captured several highland positions within the Kahbub range and pushed forward with a counteroffensive against remaining Houthi-held territory.
In an earlier update, Alnoman said field sources described fighting between government troops and Houthi fighters along the Al-Anin and Bilad al-Wafi fronts in Jabal Habashi district, west of Taiz.
The Houthi group has not yet responded to the reports.
Western Taiz has seen a marked uptick in violence in recent weeks. On Wednesday, government forces said they had struck Houthi positions, barracks and personnel along the Al-Kadha front, with additional airstrikes hitting Houthi gatherings elsewhere west of the city.
Clashes between Yemen's government forces and the Houthis have escalated steadily since early July, shattering a stretch of relative calm that had held since a UN-brokered truce took hold in April 2022.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis overran the capital Sanaa and several other provinces in September 2014—a takeover that triggered military intervention in March 2015 by a Saudi-led Arab coalition backing the internationally recognized government.
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