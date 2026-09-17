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Russian Drone Kills Captain in Attack on Tanzanian Ship Bound for Ukraine
(MENAFN) A Russian drone slammed into a civilian, Tanzanian-flagged cargo ship as it sailed toward a Ukrainian port, killing the vessel's captain and wounding three crew members, Kyiv announced Thursday.
Officials are still assessing the extent of the damage. "Information regarding the vessel's technical condition is currently being clarified," Ukraine's Ministry for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport said.
The ministry charged that Moscow has been deliberately and repeatedly striking Ukrainian port facilities and unarmed commercial ships, warning of broader consequences for the region's maritime trade. "Such attacks create additional risks for crews, international shipping and the stability of logistics routes in the Black Sea," it said.
Kyiv said it remains in close coordination with allies abroad to bolster safeguards for civilian shipping, keep vital sea trade routes open, and head off further security threats in the Black Sea.
Russia has yet to respond to the allegations.
Officials are still assessing the extent of the damage. "Information regarding the vessel's technical condition is currently being clarified," Ukraine's Ministry for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport said.
The ministry charged that Moscow has been deliberately and repeatedly striking Ukrainian port facilities and unarmed commercial ships, warning of broader consequences for the region's maritime trade. "Such attacks create additional risks for crews, international shipping and the stability of logistics routes in the Black Sea," it said.
Kyiv said it remains in close coordination with allies abroad to bolster safeguards for civilian shipping, keep vital sea trade routes open, and head off further security threats in the Black Sea.
Russia has yet to respond to the allegations.
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