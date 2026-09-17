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Zelenskyy Names Acting Prosecutor General After Kravchenko's Ouster
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Anton Kovalskyi as acting prosecutor general on Thursday, following parliament's approval of Ruslan Kravchenko's dismissal on Sept. 15.
Kovalskyi, who currently heads the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office, was installed in the role by presidential decree.
Kravchenko had submitted his resignation on Sept. 7 amid a National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) investigation into alleged corruption involving officials within the Prosecutor General's Office.
NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) announced on Sept. 5 that they had uncovered an alleged criminal organization led by a department head inside the Prosecutor General's Office, with members suspected of accepting bribes from fraudulent call centers and laundering the proceeds.
Kravchenko has denied any wrongdoing and accused NABU Director Semen Kryvonos of forging documents.
He further claimed he had signed a second notice of suspicion targeting a person close to SAPO chief Oleksandr Klymenko, alleging that individual had influenced judges at Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court, offered them unlawful benefits, and helped others evade military mobilization.
NABU and SAPO rejected the allegations, stating that no notice of suspicion had been served on Kryvonos and characterizing Kravchenko's claims as part of a broader attack on the independence of anti-corruption institutions.
Kovalskyi, who currently heads the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office, was installed in the role by presidential decree.
Kravchenko had submitted his resignation on Sept. 7 amid a National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) investigation into alleged corruption involving officials within the Prosecutor General's Office.
NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) announced on Sept. 5 that they had uncovered an alleged criminal organization led by a department head inside the Prosecutor General's Office, with members suspected of accepting bribes from fraudulent call centers and laundering the proceeds.
Kravchenko has denied any wrongdoing and accused NABU Director Semen Kryvonos of forging documents.
He further claimed he had signed a second notice of suspicion targeting a person close to SAPO chief Oleksandr Klymenko, alleging that individual had influenced judges at Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court, offered them unlawful benefits, and helped others evade military mobilization.
NABU and SAPO rejected the allegations, stating that no notice of suspicion had been served on Kryvonos and characterizing Kravchenko's claims as part of a broader attack on the independence of anti-corruption institutions.
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