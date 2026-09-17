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Iran Expels Swedish Diplomat in Tit-for-Tat Move
(MENAFN) Iran ordered a Swedish diplomat to leave the country within 48 hours on Thursday, a retaliatory step that came a day after Stockholm expelled an Iranian embassy official.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry said it summoned Sweden's ambassador in Tehran, Mathias Otterstedt, and informed him that one Swedish diplomat would be required to leave Iran within 48 hours, according to an official news agency.
The ministry said the decision followed Sweden's order that an Iranian diplomat stationed at Iran's embassy in Stockholm leave the country.
Tehran rejected what it called Sweden's "baseless" accusations that Iran had interfered in the country's security affairs and strongly condemned the expulsion of the Iranian diplomat.
Iran described Sweden's move as "unjustified" and said it violated international law, accusing Stockholm of obstructing the normal operations of the Iranian Embassy.
The ministry further accused Sweden of pursuing "hostile policies" toward Iran and of hosting individuals and groups opposed to Tehran. It said Iran would take the necessary measures to protect its rights and national interests, including invoking the principle of reciprocity.
On Wednesday, the Swedish government said it had expelled an official from the Iranian Embassy after summoning Iran's ambassador. Stockholm said the official was asked to leave Sweden over "activities that are not compatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."
Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said the decision was made to protect Swedish citizens and interests, while Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said, "We know Iran has for a long time been conducting security-threatening activities in and against Sweden."
The Iranian Foreign Ministry said it summoned Sweden's ambassador in Tehran, Mathias Otterstedt, and informed him that one Swedish diplomat would be required to leave Iran within 48 hours, according to an official news agency.
The ministry said the decision followed Sweden's order that an Iranian diplomat stationed at Iran's embassy in Stockholm leave the country.
Tehran rejected what it called Sweden's "baseless" accusations that Iran had interfered in the country's security affairs and strongly condemned the expulsion of the Iranian diplomat.
Iran described Sweden's move as "unjustified" and said it violated international law, accusing Stockholm of obstructing the normal operations of the Iranian Embassy.
The ministry further accused Sweden of pursuing "hostile policies" toward Iran and of hosting individuals and groups opposed to Tehran. It said Iran would take the necessary measures to protect its rights and national interests, including invoking the principle of reciprocity.
On Wednesday, the Swedish government said it had expelled an official from the Iranian Embassy after summoning Iran's ambassador. Stockholm said the official was asked to leave Sweden over "activities that are not compatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."
Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said the decision was made to protect Swedish citizens and interests, while Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said, "We know Iran has for a long time been conducting security-threatening activities in and against Sweden."
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