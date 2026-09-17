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ACME Research Solutions Supports Filipino Students From DSTF to Regeneron ISEF
(MENAFN- ACME Research Solutions) Science fair research support for Filipino students forms part of ACME Research Solutions’ laboratory and mentoring work with schools and academic researchers in the Philippines. The India-based organisation supports students preparing projects for DSTF, RSTF, NSTF and Regeneron ISEF.
ACME Research Solutions reports working with more than 270 researchers across its wider client base. Its student mentorship record includes participants who reached Regeneron ISEF in the United States and five regional and national science fair winners.
Science fair research support for Filipino students
For students developing a science investigatory project, often called an SIP, the work begins with a clear research question. Selecting suitable methods, deciding which concentrations to test and choosing comparison groups help turn that question into an experiment.
ACME Research Solutions provides plant authentication services to establish the identity of research specimens. Its in vitro research services include MTT cytotoxicity testing, cell viability studies, wound healing assays and antioxidant testing. Depending on the agreed study, reporting can include raw measurements, statistical analysis, calculated results and graphs.
These services give Filipino student researchers access to laboratory methods relevant to projects involving plant extracts, biological activity and experimental formulations.
Research support for DSTF, RSTF, NSTF and Regeneron ISEF
ACME Research Solutions supports students preparing for:
DSTF: Division Science and Technology Fair.
RSTF: Regional Science and Technology Fair.
NSTF: National Science and Technology Fair.
Regeneron ISEF: Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.
The organisation’s work includes study planning, laboratory testing and assistance with interpreting findings. Its research services also cover formulation development and biostatistics.
From laboratory results to a clearer research presentation
ACME Research Solutions was founded by Dr. Akhilesh Vats, a pharmaceutical scientist with experience in formulation development, in vitro testing and analytical research.
Its laboratory workflow begins with a discussion of the study objective, followed by agreement on the experimental design. Testing and data reporting follow. For student teams, this connects their research question with the measurements they will later discuss in their presentation.
Students and school advisers in the Philippines seeking science fair research support can contact ACME Research Solutions at ... to discuss their research objectives and laboratory testing requirements.
ACME Research Solutions reports working with more than 270 researchers across its wider client base. Its student mentorship record includes participants who reached Regeneron ISEF in the United States and five regional and national science fair winners.
Science fair research support for Filipino students
For students developing a science investigatory project, often called an SIP, the work begins with a clear research question. Selecting suitable methods, deciding which concentrations to test and choosing comparison groups help turn that question into an experiment.
ACME Research Solutions provides plant authentication services to establish the identity of research specimens. Its in vitro research services include MTT cytotoxicity testing, cell viability studies, wound healing assays and antioxidant testing. Depending on the agreed study, reporting can include raw measurements, statistical analysis, calculated results and graphs.
These services give Filipino student researchers access to laboratory methods relevant to projects involving plant extracts, biological activity and experimental formulations.
Research support for DSTF, RSTF, NSTF and Regeneron ISEF
ACME Research Solutions supports students preparing for:
DSTF: Division Science and Technology Fair.
RSTF: Regional Science and Technology Fair.
NSTF: National Science and Technology Fair.
Regeneron ISEF: Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.
The organisation’s work includes study planning, laboratory testing and assistance with interpreting findings. Its research services also cover formulation development and biostatistics.
From laboratory results to a clearer research presentation
ACME Research Solutions was founded by Dr. Akhilesh Vats, a pharmaceutical scientist with experience in formulation development, in vitro testing and analytical research.
Its laboratory workflow begins with a discussion of the study objective, followed by agreement on the experimental design. Testing and data reporting follow. For student teams, this connects their research question with the measurements they will later discuss in their presentation.
Students and school advisers in the Philippines seeking science fair research support can contact ACME Research Solutions at ... to discuss their research objectives and laboratory testing requirements.
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