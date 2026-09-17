Patient Lateral Transfer Market Poised For Growth Through 2034, Driven By Safer Handling Solutions, Hospital Efficiency, And Technological Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Safe-handling rules, caregiver injuries, aging and staff shortages are driving air-assisted, single-use transfers, creating hospital and Asia-Pacific expansion opportunities.

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Patient Lateral Transfer - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Patient Lateral Transfer Market to Reach USD 0.86 Billion by 2034, Growing at an 8.3% CAGR

The global patient lateral transfer market was valued at USD 0.42 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 0.86 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2026 to 2034. Market growth is supported by stronger safe patient handling requirements, rising caregiver musculoskeletal injuries, healthcare workforce shortages, an aging population, increasing obesity prevalence, and the transition from manual handling to air-assisted and mechanical patient transfer systems.

Patient Lateral Transfer Market Highlights



Air-assisted transfer devices led the product category with a 42% market share in 2025.

Single-patient-use products accounted for 54% of the market in 2025.

Operating room and imaging applications represented 38% of market revenue.

Hospitals dominated the end-user segment with a 68% share.

North America held the largest regional share at 40% in 2025. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth through 2034.

Safe Patient Handling Initiatives Drive Market Expansion

Regulatory agencies, professional associations, and healthcare institutions are increasing their focus on safe patient handling practices. Guidance from the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health encourages healthcare facilities to reduce manual patient lifting and adopt appropriate transfer equipment.

Healthcare workers continue to experience elevated rates of back, shoulder, and other musculoskeletal injuries associated with lifting, repositioning, and transferring patients. Lateral transfer is particularly demanding because it can require several caregivers and generate significant spinal loading and hand force. Air-assisted transfer systems can reduce the force required for patient movement by approximately 80% to 90%, helping hospitals improve workforce safety, reduce workers' compensation expenses, and support employee retention.

Demographic trends are also strengthening demand for patient lateral transfer devices. Aging populations and the rising prevalence of obesity are increasing the number of dependent and higher-weight patients who require assisted movement. At the same time, nursing and caregiver shortages are encouraging healthcare providers to invest in equipment that enables transfers to be completed safely with fewer staff members.

Air-Assisted Devices Maintain Product Leadership

Air-assisted transfer devices accounted for 42% of the patient lateral transfer market in 2025 and are expected to remain the leading product category. These systems are widely used for patient transfer, repositioning, boosting, and turning across operating rooms, imaging departments, emergency care settings, and inpatient units. Their ability to reduce caregiver exertion, patient skin shear, and transfer-related injury supports continued adoption.

Prominent solutions include HoverTech's HoverMatt, the Stryker Glide, Arjo's AirPal system, and transfer products offered by Baxter through Hillrom. Slide sheets and tubes, transfer boards, and mechanical and accessory aids continue to serve important roles across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and long-term care facilities.

Single-Patient-Use Products Capture the Largest Usability Share

The single-patient-use segment held 54% of the global market in 2025. Demand is being driven by infection prevention priorities, reduced cross-contamination risk, and the operational convenience of assigning a transfer product to one patient throughout an episode of care. These products can also reduce cleaning and reprocessing requirements between uses.

Reusable patient transfer devices remain important because of their lower cost per use and potential sustainability advantages. However, recurring demand for disposable transfer mattresses and slide sheets is expected to support the continued leadership of the single-patient-use segment.

Hospitals and Operating Room Applications Lead Demand

Hospitals represented 68% of patient lateral transfer market revenue in 2025, reflecting high patient volumes, extensive surgical and diagnostic activity, and broad implementation of safe patient handling programs. Ambulatory surgical centers and long-term care facilities are also increasing adoption as they seek to improve caregiver safety and patient mobility.

Operating room and imaging applications accounted for 38% of the market in 2025. Transfer devices are frequently required when moving dependent, sedated, or high-weight patients between beds, stretchers, surgical tables, and imaging platforms. Additional applications include inpatient and emergency care, long-term care, repositioning, and mobility support.

North America Leads as Asia-Pacific Accelerates

North America captured 40% of the global patient lateral transfer market in 2025. The region's leadership is supported by established safe patient handling programs, state-level requirements, high awareness of occupational injuries, significant workers' compensation costs, and the strong presence of leading medical technology companies. The United States remains the largest national market in the region.

Europe represents another substantial market, supported by occupational health regulations, aging populations, and established demand across Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain. Regional companies such as Arjo, Etac, Handicare, and Prism Medical also contribute to product availability and innovation.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to experience the fastest growth through 2034. Hospital construction and modernization, expanding surgical and imaging volumes, aging populations, and rising awareness of caregiver safety are increasing demand in China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea. Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa offer emerging opportunities, although adoption remains influenced by healthcare funding and continued reliance on manual handling in lower-resource settings.

Competitive Landscape and Leading Companies

The global patient lateral transfer market is moderately consolidated. Competition centers on product safety, transfer efficiency, portfolio breadth, infection control, ease of use, training support, integration with beds and stretchers, and overall cost. Leading patient lateral transfer companies include:



Stryker Corporation

Baxter International Inc.

Arjo AB

Etac AB

HoverTech International

Medline Industries, LP

Handicare Group AB

Sizewise Rentals, LLC

Prism Medical UK Ltd McAuley Medical, Inc.

Product development is focused on advanced air-assisted transfer technology, multifunctional systems, single-patient-use products, infection prevention, and integration with broader safe patient handling programs. Strategic consolidation has also influenced the market. Baxter completed its acquisition of Hillrom in 2021, adding patient handling, repositioning, and transfer products to its medical technology portfolio. Arjo has continued to advance its patient handling platform, including AirPal air-assisted transfer technology and mechanical lifting solutions.

Market Restraints and Commercial Opportunities

Market expansion may be moderated by equipment costs, recurring expenditure for single-patient-use products, training requirements, storage needs, maintenance, and inconsistent adoption of safe patient handling standards across jurisdictions. Budget-constrained healthcare facilities may delay investment even when long-term savings are available through lower injury rates and reduced staff turnover.

Successful implementation also depends on consistent employee training and adherence. Understaffing and time pressure may cause caregivers to revert to manual handling, limiting the effectiveness of institutional safety programs. Vendors that demonstrate measurable injury reduction, operational efficiency, infection control benefits, and return on investment are expected to secure stronger opportunities through 2034.

Patient Lateral Transfer Market Segmentation



By product: Air-assisted transfer devices, slide sheets and tubes, transfer boards, and mechanical and accessory aids.

By usability: Single-patient-use and reusable products.

By application: Operating room and imaging, inpatient and emergency care, long-term care, and other applications.

By end-user: Hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, long-term care facilities, and other healthcare providers. By geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Market Outlook

The patient lateral transfer market is positioned for sustained growth as healthcare organizations prioritize caregiver protection, patient safety, infection prevention, and workforce efficiency. Air-assisted systems, single-patient-use products, and hospital applications are expected to remain central to market revenue, while Asia-Pacific offers the strongest regional growth potential. Continued regulatory attention and investment in safe patient handling and mobility programs will support global market development through 2034.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Patient Lateral Transfer Market Introduction

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Market Overview at a Glance

2. Patient Lateral Transfer Market Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights and Market Snapshot

3. Patient Lateral Transfer Market Key Factors Analysis

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Regulatory and Institutional Focus on Safe Patient Handling

3.1.2. Rising Incidence of Caregiver Musculoskeletal Injury

3.1.3. Growing Prevalence of Obesity and the Aging Population

3.1.4. Shift from Manual Handling to Air-Assisted and Mechanical Transfer

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Budget Constraint and Cost of Devices and Programs

3.2.2. Training, Change Management, and Adherence Challenges

3.2.3. Competitive Pressure and Reimbursement Constraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Air-Assisted, Single-Patient-Use, and Multifunctional Handling

3.3.2. Emerging Markets and Program Expansion

4. Impact Analysis: AI, Geopolitical, Trade, and Economic Developments

5. Regulatory Analysis

5.1. The United States

5.2. Europe

5.3. Japan

5.4. China

6. Patient Lateral Transfer Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3. Threat of New Entrants

6.4. Threat of Substitutes

6.5. Competitive Rivalry

7. Patient Lateral Transfer Market Assessment

7.1. By Product

7.1.1. Air-Assisted Transfer Devices

7.1.2. Slide Sheets and Tubes

7.1.3. Transfer Boards

7.1.4. Mechanical and Accessory Aids

7.2. By Usability

7.2.1. Single-Patient-Use

7.2.2. Reusable

7.3. By Application

7.3.1. Operating Room and Imaging

7.3.2. Inpatient and Emergency Care

7.3.3. Long-Term Care

7.3.4. Others

7.4. By End-User

7.4.1. Hospitals

7.4.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.4.3. Long-Term Care Facilities

7.4.4. Others

7.5. By Geography

7.5.1. North America

7.5.1.1. United States Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.1.2. Canada Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.1.3. Mexico Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2. Europe

7.5.2.1. Germany Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.2. United Kingdom Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.3. France Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.4. Italy Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.5. Spain Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.6. Rest of Europe Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3. Asia-Pacific

7.5.3.1. China Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.2. Japan Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.3. India Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.4. Australia Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.5. South Korea Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.4. Rest of the World

7.5.4.1. Middle East Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.4.2. Africa Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.4.3. South America Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

8. Patient Lateral Transfer Market Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Analysis

8.2. Company Share Analysis (Premium Offering)

9. Patient Lateral Transfer Market Startup Funding and Investment Trends

10. Patient Lateral Transfer Market Company and Product Profiles

10.1. Stryker Corporation

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Company Snapshot

10.1.3. Financial Overview

10.1.4. Product Portfolio

10.1.5. Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.2. Baxter International Inc.

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Company Snapshot

10.2.3. Financial Overview

10.2.4. Product Portfolio

10.2.5. Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.3. Arjo AB

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Company Snapshot

10.3.3. Financial Overview

10.3.4. Product Portfolio

10.3.5. Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.4. Etac AB

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Company Snapshot

10.4.3. Financial Overview

10.4.4. Product Portfolio

10.4.5. Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.5. HoverTech International

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Company Snapshot

10.5.3. Financial Overview

10.5.4. Product Portfolio

10.5.5. Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.6. Medline Industries, LP

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Company Snapshot

10.6.3. Financial Overview

10.6.4. Product Portfolio

10.6.5. Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.7. Handicare Group AB

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Company Snapshot

10.7.3. Financial Overview

10.7.4. Product Portfolio

10.7.5. Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.8. Sizewise Rentals, LLC

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Company Snapshot

10.8.3. Financial Overview

10.8.4. Product Portfolio

10.8.5. Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.9. Prism Medical UK Ltd

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Company Snapshot

10.9.3. Financial Overview

10.9.4. Product Portfolio

10.9.5. Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.10. McAuley Medical, Inc.

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Company Snapshot

10.10.3. Financial Overview

10.10.4. Product Portfolio

10.10.5. Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

For illustrative purposes, only the top 10 companies are listed in the Table of Contents. The report may include analysis and references to additional companies where relevant to the market assessment.

11. KOL Views

12. Project Approach

13. About the Publisher

14. Disclaimer and Contact Us

List of Tables

Table 1: Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 2: Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size by Product in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 3: Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size by Usability in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 4: Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size by Application in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 5: Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size by End-User in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 6: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in North America in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 7: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in the United States in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 8: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in Canada in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 9: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in Mexico in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 10: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in Europe in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 11: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in Germany in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 12: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in the United Kingdom in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 13: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in France in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 14: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in Italy in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 15: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in Spain in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 16: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in the Rest of Europe in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 17: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in Asia-Pacific in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 18: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in China in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 19: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in Japan in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 20: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in India in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 21: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in Australia in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 22: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in South Korea in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 23: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in the Rest of Asia-Pacific in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 24: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in the Rest of the World in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 25: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in the Middle East in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 26: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in Africa in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 27: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in South America in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 28: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Competitive Landscape

Table 29: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Startup Funding and Investment Trends

List of Figures

Figure 1: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Drivers

Figure 2: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Restraints

Figure 3: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Opportunities

Figure 4: Impact Analysis: AI, Geopolitical, Trade, and Economic Developments

Figure 5: Regulatory Analysis of the Patient Lateral Transfer Market (the United States)

Figure 6: Regulatory Analysis of the Patient Lateral Transfer Market (Europe)

Figure 7: Regulatory Analysis of the Patient Lateral Transfer Market (Japan)

Figure 8: Regulatory Analysis of the Patient Lateral Transfer Market (China)

Figure 9: Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the Patient Lateral Transfer Market

Figure 10: Competitive Analysis of the Patient Lateral Transfer Market

Figure 11: Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 12: Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size by Product in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 13: Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size by Usability in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 14: Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size by Application in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 15: Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size by End-User in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 16: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in North America in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 17: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in the United States in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 18: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in Canada in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 19: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in Mexico in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 20: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in Europe in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 21: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in Germany in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 22: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in the United Kingdom in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 23: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in France in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 24: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in Italy in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 25: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in Spain in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 26: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in the Rest of Europe in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 27: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in Asia-Pacific in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 28: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in China in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 29: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in Japan in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 30: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in India in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 31: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in Australia in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 32: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in South Korea in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 33: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in the Rest of Asia-Pacific in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 34: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in the Rest of the World in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 35: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in the Middle East in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 36: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in Africa in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 37: Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size in South America in USD million (2023-2034)

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Stryker Corporation

Baxter International Inc.

Arjo AB

Etac AB

HoverTech International

Medline Industries, LP

Handicare Group AB

Sizewise Rentals, LLC

Prism Medical UK Ltd McAuley Medical, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

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