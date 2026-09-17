CYDELPHI Ushers In A New Era Of Cyber Resilience For Businesses With AI-Native Digital Forensics And Incident Response (DFIR) Platform CYVISIONARYTM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An industry-first, CYVISIONARY transforms manual DFIR processes with automation, AI, and agentic workflows, enabling organizations to prepare and recover from catastrophic breaches at machine speed

Ensures CISOs can deliver a trusted, verifiable system of record with chain of custody for cyber insurance, regulatory compliance, and internal reporting for every incident

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CYDELPHI today unveiled CYVISIONARYTM, the industry's first AI-native Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) platform purpose-built for the new era of AI-enabled cyberattacks. CYVISIONARY transforms traditionally manual DFIR processes using AI, patent-pending automation, and agentic workflows, enabling enterprise security teams to prepare before a breach and respond and recover at machine speed, helping organizations achieve greater cyber resilience and restore critical digital operations after a breach in hours instead of weeks .

According to Gartner ®,“Cyberattacks have become a normalized feature of modern business rather than an exceptional failure. Markets, regulators, and customers increasingly treat incidents as inevitable, not necessarily as evidence of negligence. As AI-enabled attacks scale in speed and volume, attempts to frame success purely around prevention are becoming both unrealistic and unprovable. This normalization creates a critical opportunity to rethink how cybersecurity success is defined and communicated.”

The Gartner press release also states that,“Resilience, not prevention, is the strategy organizations can actually win. If the objective shifts to limiting impact, maintaining critical operations, and recovering quickly, then mitigation becomes functionally equivalent to prevention from a business outcome perspective.”*

Machine-Speed Attacks Expose The Costly Gap in Breach Recovery

Vulnerability patching, threat detection, and attack prevention remain essential, but they won't prevent every breach. And while adversaries increasingly execute the attack lifecycle with AI and automation at machine speed, incident response and restoration teams still operate largely at human speed. Today's DFIR model remains heavily dependent on scarce human expertise, disconnected tools, and manual workflows, prolonging recovery, business disruptions, and financial loss.

According to IBM's 2026 Cost of a Data Breach report, the global average breach cost is $4.9M, driven primarily by lost business and post-breach response costs. Each day of restoration delay increases the organization's financial loss by $26,400, disrupts operations, and erodes customer trust. The report also cites that AI-driven malicious attacks increased by 56% in the past year and drove breach response times up to 247 days. The message is clear: breach recovery speed is no longer just an IT security metric; it's a critical measure of business resilience.

“In this new era of AI-enhanced attacks, threat actors are increasingly using AI and automation, often targeting the critical infrastructure organizations depend on for breach recovery,” said Ron Newman, Co-founder and CEO, CYDELPHI.“The result is a new generation of attacks designed not just to breach the enterprise, but to cripple its ability to recover. We built CYVISIONARY to give security teams the capabilities they need to get businesses back on their feet when an attack brings them to their knees. That means restoring critical digital operations quickly while also preserving a trusted, verifiable incident record to meet their reporting requirements.”

From Readiness to Breach Recovery: AI-Native Cyber Resilience at Machine Speed

CYVISIONARY introduces a modern approach to cyber resilience and preparing for, responding to, and recovering from today's ransomware attacks, insider events, supply chain compromises, and cloud breaches. Additionally, the platform creates a verifiable, evidence-backed system of record that preserves forensic data integrity and chain of custody to support insurance claims, regulatory requirements, and internal business reporting. CYVISIONARY transforms breach recovery into a repeatable, strategic capability by allowing security teams to:

Prepare Before the Breach - CYVISIONARY continuously maps the environment, establishes known-good baselines, and pressure-tests response plans. The platform preserves critical system images, network blueprints, and required recovery information before an attack occurs, turning readiness from a static plan into a continuously validated capability.

Respond at Machine Speed - When a breach occurs, CYVISIONARY turns preparation into immediate action. AI rapidly identifies the threat and its impact, matching observed behavior against more than 1.6 billion indicators of compromise. Automated playbooks help orchestrate containment and eradication optimized for the specific environment. Agentless collection and AI threat classification accelerate traditionally manual DFIR processes, enabling security teams to respond with elite speed and consistency

Recover with Confidence - CYVISIONARY's integrated vaulting appliance preserves verified-clean system images, network blueprints, and forensic evidence with full chain of custody in a hardened, air-gapped vault outside the compromised production environment. This gives incident response teams a trusted recovery point that exists before the breach and remains outside the attacker's reach. With CYVISIONARY forensic investigation and recovery can begin in parallel, not one after the other.

“Cyber resilience is now a 'must-have' for business leaders and boards because they understand that even the best defenses can't prevent every attack, and when one succeeds, quickly restoring critical systems is what matters most in minimizing financial and customer impact,” said Bob Costello, Chief Digital & Information Officer at Merlin Group, an investor in CYDELPHI and former CIO of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).“AI-enabled adversaries now operate with greater speed, scale, and sophistication, while many DFIR teams remain dependent on manual processes. CYDELPHI helps the "good guys" completely change the equation, enabling defenders to prepare, respond, and recover at machine speed, dramatically improving the outcome of any breach.”

Product Availability

CYVISIONARY is available immediately through CYDELPHI and authorized partners worldwide. To see what machine speed recovery looks like, request a demo:

*Gartner, Gartner Identifies Strategic Focus Areas for CISOs to Seize Moments of Opportunity Among AI Chaos, Leigh McMullen, Distinguished VP Analyst and Gartner Fellow, June 1, 2026

GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.



About CYDELPHI

CYDELPHI is leading the revolution from traditional Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) to AI-native DFIR. CYVISIONARYTM, CYDELPHI's readiness and recovery platform, automates enterprise-grade catastrophic breach preparation and recovery at machine speed. CYDELPHI moves beyond preparation and recovery to deliver continuous readiness, rapid response, and cyber resilience for this new era of AI-enabled attacks. Partnering with leading MSSPs, SI's, and DFIR service providers, CYDELPHI helps organizations minimize downtime impacting their revenue and achieve cyber resilience. Learn more at CYDELPHI .com

Media Contact:

Ilona Mohacsi

EVP, Industry Analyst & Media Relations

PenVine, Inc.

+1 631-764-3729

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