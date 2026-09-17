'Big Fan Of His Work': Gujarat Teen Pens Bhojpuri Song To Wish PM Modi On His Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday in a unique way, 15-year-old Divya Tiwari, a Class 9 student from Vapi in Gujarat, has penned a special song in Bhojpuri language to convey her birthday wishes to the leader.

Divya, who developed an interest in writing songs at a young age, said she was inspired by Prime Minister Modi's development initiatives and his style of functioning.

She prepared the song as a special birthday gift for the Prime Minister and used her songwriting talent to express her feelings and admiration for him.

An ardent admirer of Prime Minister Modi, Divya said she was impressed by his way of working and decided to put her thoughts into words through the song.

"I articulated my sentiments towards the Prime Minister through the lyrics," the young lyricist said, speaking to IANS.

Her family has also joined in the excitement surrounding her initiative, while her effort has attracted attention in Vapi.

"I have been a big fan of PM Modi and his work since childhood. Many Prime Ministers have served our country, but the way India is developing and moving forward today was not seen earlier. There is now a lot of work being done for women, especially for girls. Our global stature has also risen under his leadership," she told IANS.

While people generally choose different ways to extend their greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister on his birthday, the teenager from Vapi decided to use her own creative talent to mark the special occasion.

The 15-year-old sought to make the Prime Minister's 76th birthday memorable by preparing the song in both Bhojpuri and Hindi.

The Prime Minister has been getting wishes and blessings from all across the country on his 76th birthday and many people have created artworks in his honour.

In Odisha, international sand artist Manas Kumar Sahu created a special artwork at his studio in Puri to wish the Prime Minister on his birthday, while students of the Sudarshan Sand Art Institute there created a sand-art animation.