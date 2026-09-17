Nitin Nabin Arrives In Indore On First MP Visit As BJP Chief, Will Launch Welfare Outreach Campaign

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Sep 17 (IANS) BJP national president Nitin Nabin arrived in Indore on Thursday on his first visit to Madhya Pradesh after taking charge of the party.

He was warmly welcomed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport in Indore by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal and several other BJP leaders and workers.

Nabin is scheduled to launch the statewide registration process under the Madhya Pradesh government's 'Swamitva Yojana' at Gandhi Nagar Ground in Indore later in the day.

The programme will focus on providing registered ownership documents to eligible beneficiaries of rural residential properties. Around 30,000 beneficiaries from Indore and adjoining areas are expected to receive property registration documents under the initiative. The state government has decided to bear the stamp duty and registration charges for eligible beneficiaries, making the registration process free of cost for them.

The initiative follows drone surveys of inhabited areas of villages to prepare records establishing property rights.

According to state government figures, 68.11 lakh records of rights have so far been prepared, covering 48.32 lakh private properties.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the initiative would provide legal recognition of property rights without putting the financial burden of registration on beneficiaries. "It is our privilege that Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to provide free registration documents to the needy," Yadav said.

The BJP is organising the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' as a month-long public outreach programme coinciding with PM Modi's birthday and the completion of 25 years of his public service. The campaign includes welfare activities and programmes across the state.

The BJP has also planned the 'Ashirwad Ka Diya' programme at Ujjain's Ram Ghat, where Nabin will participate in the Shipra Aarti and attend a musical 'Bhajan Sandhya' on Thursday evening. The BJP president will visit the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain early Friday and attend the 'Bhasma Aarti' before concluding his two-day visit.

Nabin's visit assumes significance for the state BJP as it is his first major programme in Madhya Pradesh after assuming charge as the party's national president and comes amid efforts to strengthen organisational outreach through welfare-oriented campaigns.