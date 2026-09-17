'Your Leadership Has Transformed India Into A World Power': Netanyahu Hails PM Modi On His 76Th Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Jerusalem, Sep 17 (IANS) Extending warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday lauded the Indian leader for transforming India into a world power.

Netanyahu also underscored the growing ties between India and Israel, describing it as an“unprecedented partnership” between two great democracies.

“Happy birthday, Narendra! Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Your leadership has transformed India into a world power. Together, we have built an unprecedented partnership between our two great democracies. The friendship between Israel and India has never been stronger, and together we will take it to even greater heights. I wish you many more years of leadership, health and fulfillment,” the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel posted on X, quoting Netanyahu.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Modi and appreciated his contribution to strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

The Russian Embassy in India shared President Putin's message for PM Modi on Instagram. In the message, President Putin expressed gratitude to PM Modi for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him during his recent visit to New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit.

'You are rightly enjoying deep respect from your compatriots and great authority on the global stage. It is impossible to overstate your personal contribution to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia," the Russian Embassy in India posted on Instagram.

According to the statement, President Putin described his recent talks with PM Modi as "substantive, frank and productive" and said he is ready to continue cooperation between the two nations on bilateral and international issues.

As greetings continue to pour in for Prime Minister Modi's 76th birthday, Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit also extended heartfelt wishes to the Indian leader, wishing him good health and strength in his service to the nation.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica, I extend warm birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. May the year ahead bring you good health and continued strength in service to the people of India,” Skerrit posted on X.

Several foreign envoys and diplomatic missions in India also extended warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister Modi, highlighting the enduring ties and close partnerships between India and their respective countries.