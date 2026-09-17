Ispring Unveils WRO4000, Consolidating Whole-Home Water Treatment Into One Smart System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cumming, GA, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Instead of relying on separate equipment for sediment filtration, scale management, reverse osmosis, UV treatment and water-quality monitoring, the WRO4000 brings these functions together in one centralized system capable of treating up to 4,000 gallons of water per day. With seven-stage treatment, real-time performance data, automated flushing and intelligent alerts built into the platform, the new system marks iSpring's move toward a more integrated model of whole-home water management.









Where Traditional Home Water Filtration Systems Fall Short

Water quality remains one of the top concerns for homeowners, yet many traditional filtration systems provide little insight into how well they are performing. Without access to key information such as total dissolved solids (TDS) levels, water usage, and filter status, homeowners often have to rely on guesswork or scheduled checks to determine when maintenance is needed. This limited visibility makes it difficult to monitor system performance, identify potential problems early, and take proactive action before small issues escalate.

At the same time, an increasing number of households are looking for comprehensive protection that extends beyond the kitchen sink. As one of the most effective filtration methods available today, reverse osmosis is capable of reducing contaminants such as heavy metals, PFAS, microplastics, and other potential impurities. However, traditional reverse osmosis systems are typically installed under a sink or on a countertop, limiting purified water to a single faucet while leaving the rest of the home's water untreated.

The WRO4000 was developed to solve both challenges by bringing whole-home reverse osmosis filtration together with intelligent system management in one integrated solution.

Meet the All-New iSpring WRO4000: An All-in-One Solution for Whole-House Water Management

Powerful 7-Layer Filtration for Safer, Cleaner Water









The iSpring WRO4000 delivers reliable purification performance through its advanced 7-layer filtration, which combines a spin-down sediment filter with integrated KDF media, an electronic descaler, ultrafiltration membrane, reverse osmosis membrane, ultraviolet filter, and a CTO carbon block filter. Each layer plays a dedicated role in the filtration process. For example, the descaler uses electromagnetic or pulse technology to help reduce scale buildup; the RO membrane serves as a powerful barrier against microplastics, fluoride, and other impurities; and the carbon block filter further polishes the water by reducing residual chlorine, disinfection byproducts, or unpleasant odors. Working together, these filtration technologies enable the WRO4000 to provide households with a continuous supply of ultra-clean water.

Intelligent Monitoring Delivers Complete System Visibility

The WRO4000 is engineered to improve water quality as much as it keeps homeowners informed. Built-in sensors continuously monitor system status and provide critical operating data, including TDS levels, filter lifespan, inlet and outlet water flow, and storage tank water level. Users can easily view this information on the integrated LED display or remotely through the system's web-based dashboard using a smartphone, tablet, or computer. By providing greater visibility into water quality and system performance, the WRO4000 bridges the information gaps left by traditional water filtration systems for a more convenient, transparent, worry-free water experience.

Designed for Set & Forget Convenience









Beyond its filtration performance, the WRO4000 introduces a new level of intelligence to residential water treatment. The system features an automatic flushing function with customizable frequency settings. Once configured, the system performs flushing based on a preset schedule, helping maintain peak system performance with less manual attention. Additionally, the WRO4000 offers intelligent protection by proactively monitoring for potential issues such as leaks, low inlet water pressure, or abnormally continuous water output. Whenever an issue is detected, the system immediately alerts the homeowner, allowing problems to be addressed before they result in costly repairs or unexpected downtime. Together, these intelligent features reduce maintenance effort while helping extend the life of the filtration system.

One System for Every Part of Daily Life

Installed directly on the home's main water line, the WRO4000 delivers high-volume, RO-grade water throughout the entire house rather than to a single point of use. With a single installation, virtually every household water use benefits from the same high level of filtration. For instance, the system effectively reduces common contaminants in municipal water, including chlorine, disinfection byproducts, and lead. The result is safe, fresh-tasting water that is ideal for direct drinking, preparing formula, and cooking flavorful meals. Furthermore, by reducing minerals, chemicals, and impurities that leave skin dry and hair coarse, the WRO4000 also provides gentle, non-irritating water for bathing, shampooing, and other personal care routines.

Beyond Smart Operation and Whole-Home Protection: More Reasons to Choose the WRO4000

As a next-generation water treatment solution, the iSpring WRO4000 is engineered to deliver lasting value that extends well beyond intelligent connectivity and whole-home purified water.











With an impressive capacity of 4,000 gallons per day, the system provides abundant filtered water for the entire household, reducing reliance on bottled water. This helps lower recurring grocery expenses while eliminating the hassle of hauling heavy cases home.

Its efficient 2:1 pure-to-drain ratio delivers up to eight times greater water efficiency than many conventional reverse osmosis systems, significantly reducing wastewater while supporting more sustainable household water use.

The system effectively reduces minerals such as calcium and magnesium that contribute to scale buildup inside plumbing and water-using appliances. By minimizing scale accumulation, the system helps extend equipment service life and reduce repair and replacement costs. Designed for portability, the WRO4000 comes equipped with 360-degree swivel wheels that allow the unit to be easily moved into position before installation. Once positioned, the wheels lock securely for reliable operation. This thoughtful design offers enhanced convenience for both installation and routine maintenance.

Step into Smarter Living with the All-in-One WRO4000

A truly smart lifestyle calls for an intelligent, efficient water filtration system. The iSpring WRO4000, combining seven layers of advanced filtration, real-time system monitoring, automatic operation, and whole-home coverage, delivers a smarter and more convenient water experience for today's households. As the latest addition to iSpring's lineup, it reflects the brand's ongoing commitment to developing innovative, reliable water treatment solutions that help families enjoy cleaner, safer water every day.

To celebrate the launch of the all-new WRO4000, iSpring is offering a limited-time launch promotion from September 17 to October 14, providing an opportunity to experience this intelligent, all-in-one water treatment system at a special price. Early buyers can enjoy savings of up to $800. For more information about the WRO4000 and its special launch offer, visit .





CONTACT: Nick Lawson...