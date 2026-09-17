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Through Joint Efforts, We Must Strive To Turn The OTS Into One Of The Leading International Organizations - President Ilham Aliyev


2026-09-17 06:32:14
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Today, in essence, we have left the vast majority of problems behind-by problems, I mean the global challenges facing us, President Ilham Aliyev said as he received security officials of OTS member states.

“Ahead of us lie joint work, the strengthening of interaction, the establishment of closer ties among our countries and peoples, and the enhancement of the Organization of Turkic States' role in the international arena. Through our joint efforts, we must strive to turn the OTS into one of the leading international institutions, one of the leading international organizations,” the head of state added.

To note, on September 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the National Security Council of the Republic of Türkiye Okay Memiş, Secretary of the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Viktor Makhmudov, Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Adilet Orozbekov, Deputy Chairwoman of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva, and Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Mehmet Ağa.

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Trend News Agency

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