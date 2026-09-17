Charlie Dean Set For WBBL Debut As Melbourne Stars Sign England Star

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) England vice-captain Charlie Dean is set to make her Women's Big Bash League debut after being signed by Melbourne Stars ahead of the upcoming season.

Stars have completed their overseas signings as Dean joins compatriots Amy Jones and Dani Gibson in the squad of the 2020-21 runners-up.

Dean adds firepwer to the Stars' bowling attack while also giving them batting depth and leadership skills. She led England to a recent 3-0 sweep of Ireland while filling in for regular skipper Natalie Sciver-Brunt.

She has penned a one-year deal with the Stars and is excited to hit the ground running on her WBBL debut. "I can't wait to get started with the Stars and play in the Big Bash for the first time," Dean said.

"It's such a high standard competition and the timing is right for me to be a part of it this season. I know a lot of the Stars girls already, and I think the playing group is looking really strong. It should be a lot of fun, and hopefully we can have some success," she added.

Earlier, South Africa pace all-rounder Marizanne Kapp had pulled out from the WBBL to put focus on international cricket as Dean fills in her spot. She is the second spinner contracted in the squad alongside left-armer Sophie Day.

While Kapp left Stars, they still have plenty of pace battery to trouble the opposition line-ups with the likes of Australians Kim Garth and Annabel Sutherland, with England's Gibson and local talent Rhys McKenna in the squad.

Melbourne Stars current squad:

List spots filled: 9

Contracted for WBBL|12: Sophie Day, Charlie Dean (England), Kim Garth, Dani Gibson (England), Amy Jones (England), Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Indigo Noble, Annabel Sutherland

Out: Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Maia Bouchier (England)

Uncontracted: Maisy Gibson, Sasha Moloney, Ines McKeon, Georgia Prestwidge, Sophie Reid