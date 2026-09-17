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Israeli Forces Detain Palestinian Journalist in West Bank Raids
(MENAFN) Israeli forces arrested Palestinian journalist Alaa Al-Rimawi and wounded two Palestinians during a series of raids across the occupied West Bank early Thursday, while settlers set fire to agricultural land near Ramallah, according to local sources.
In Ramallah, Israeli troops stormed Al-Rimawi's home and took him into custody, transporting him to an undisclosed location, his family said. The arrest comes less than a year after his release on Oct. 7, 2025, following two years held in administrative detention.
Al-Rimawi has worked as a correspondent for Al Jazeera Mubasher and managed the G Media network, and is also known for his active presence on social media. Israeli forces previously detained him in April 2021 after raiding his Ramallah home, holding him under administrative detention until his release roughly six weeks later following a hunger strike.
In Nablus, Israeli forces launched a pre-dawn raid, with military vehicles entering the city through the Deir Sharaf checkpoint to its west before deploying near the Al-Ain refugee camp, local sources said. Troops searched homes and detained several Palestinians, including a girl and her father from the Al-Masimi family; the identities of other detainees were not immediately available.
In Qalqilya province, a Palestinian man was struck by live gunfire, while another Palestinian with a disability suffered breathing difficulties after exposure to tear gas, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported.
Separately, Israeli settlers set fire to Palestinian agricultural land in the village of Burqa, east of Ramallah, with flames spreading toward nearby homes, according to local sources. Residents told media that the fire originated in the village's Al-Wad Al-Shami area before spreading toward residential structures. Burqa and neighboring villages have reported repeated incidents involving settlers and Israeli forces, including confrontations with residents and damage to homes, property, and crops, the sources said.
The West Bank has seen a rise in incidents involving Israeli forces and settlers targeting Palestinians and their property in recent months. Israeli military operations in the territory, including in East Jerusalem, have intensified since Oct. 8, 2023 — a day after the start of the war in Gaza — with reports of deaths, arrests, displacement, home demolitions, and settlement expansion.
In Ramallah, Israeli troops stormed Al-Rimawi's home and took him into custody, transporting him to an undisclosed location, his family said. The arrest comes less than a year after his release on Oct. 7, 2025, following two years held in administrative detention.
Al-Rimawi has worked as a correspondent for Al Jazeera Mubasher and managed the G Media network, and is also known for his active presence on social media. Israeli forces previously detained him in April 2021 after raiding his Ramallah home, holding him under administrative detention until his release roughly six weeks later following a hunger strike.
In Nablus, Israeli forces launched a pre-dawn raid, with military vehicles entering the city through the Deir Sharaf checkpoint to its west before deploying near the Al-Ain refugee camp, local sources said. Troops searched homes and detained several Palestinians, including a girl and her father from the Al-Masimi family; the identities of other detainees were not immediately available.
In Qalqilya province, a Palestinian man was struck by live gunfire, while another Palestinian with a disability suffered breathing difficulties after exposure to tear gas, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported.
Separately, Israeli settlers set fire to Palestinian agricultural land in the village of Burqa, east of Ramallah, with flames spreading toward nearby homes, according to local sources. Residents told media that the fire originated in the village's Al-Wad Al-Shami area before spreading toward residential structures. Burqa and neighboring villages have reported repeated incidents involving settlers and Israeli forces, including confrontations with residents and damage to homes, property, and crops, the sources said.
The West Bank has seen a rise in incidents involving Israeli forces and settlers targeting Palestinians and their property in recent months. Israeli military operations in the territory, including in East Jerusalem, have intensified since Oct. 8, 2023 — a day after the start of the war in Gaza — with reports of deaths, arrests, displacement, home demolitions, and settlement expansion.
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