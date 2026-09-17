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Ukraine Strikes Russian Refinery, Substation
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian drone strike overnight damaged an oil refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region and knocked out a transformer substation in Rostov-on-Don, even as Ukrainian officials reported casualties and destruction from Russian counterstrikes on Kyiv and Odesa.
Yaroslavl Region Governor Mikhail Yevrayev wrote on the Russian social platform Max that regional air defenses intercepted 65 drones. He said the assault sparked a fire at an oil refinery and shattered windows in apartment buildings and vehicles from falling debris, though no injuries were reported.
In a separate incident, Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar, also posting on Max, said drone wreckage struck a transformer substation in Rostov-on-Don, cutting power to four city districts. Six private homes and outbuildings sustained damage, but no casualties were recorded, he said.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that six drones bound for the capital were intercepted and destroyed, offering no additional details.
On the Ukrainian side, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure in the Sumy and Odesa regions along with civilian sites, with destruction reported across eight regions altogether.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said overnight Russian strikes tore into residential and other buildings across several districts of the capital, injuring 18 people, nine of whom were hospitalized.
In Odesa, authorities said a 19-story apartment building was hit, with damage concentrated on floors 14 through 16, and local officials confirmed casualties there as well.
Russia's Defense Ministry acknowledged carrying out overnight strikes across the Kyiv, Odesa, and Zaporizhzhia regions. It said the strikes in Kyiv and the surrounding region hit drone-production facilities, a data center, and an energy-storage site in Brovary.
In Zaporizhzhia, the ministry said Russian forces targeted the Zaporizhstal steel plant and the Iskra radio-electronic facility, along with a power substation in Artsyz, a town in the Odesa region. The ministry also claimed strikes on a dry-cargo ship in the port of Chornomorsk that had reportedly delivered military cargo, as well as another dry-cargo vessel roughly 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) east of Odesa allegedly carrying supplies for Ukraine's armed forces. Additionally, the ministry said it struck two bridges spanning the Dniester River near Mayaky, which it claimed were used to move military cargo from Romania and the port of Izmail.
Reacting to the barrage, Zelenskyy wrote on X: "It is symbolic that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Lindsey Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act on the night of yet another Russian attack on Ukraine with ballistic and other missiles and drones."
He stressed that tougher sanctions remain essential to giving diplomatic efforts — including talks involving the US, Europe, and other partners — a real chance of success. "The Lindsey Graham bill, along with other strong sanctions steps by our partners against the source of this war – against Russia – is an extremely powerful tool that can stop this terrorist war and bring Russia to the point where it has to make peace," he said.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Russia sanctions legislation on Wednesday, sending it to President Donald Trump's desk for signature. The bill authorizes primary and secondary sanctions against Russia and entities supporting its war effort, targeting Russian officials, oligarchs, their relatives, foreign nationals, and Russian banks and financial institutions. It also grants the president authority to impose targeted tariffs on imports from countries that purchase the bulk of Russian oil or gas.
The latest exchange of strikes underscores the ongoing pattern of drone warfare hitting infrastructure and strategic targets on both sides of the conflict.
Yaroslavl Region Governor Mikhail Yevrayev wrote on the Russian social platform Max that regional air defenses intercepted 65 drones. He said the assault sparked a fire at an oil refinery and shattered windows in apartment buildings and vehicles from falling debris, though no injuries were reported.
In a separate incident, Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar, also posting on Max, said drone wreckage struck a transformer substation in Rostov-on-Don, cutting power to four city districts. Six private homes and outbuildings sustained damage, but no casualties were recorded, he said.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that six drones bound for the capital were intercepted and destroyed, offering no additional details.
On the Ukrainian side, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure in the Sumy and Odesa regions along with civilian sites, with destruction reported across eight regions altogether.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said overnight Russian strikes tore into residential and other buildings across several districts of the capital, injuring 18 people, nine of whom were hospitalized.
In Odesa, authorities said a 19-story apartment building was hit, with damage concentrated on floors 14 through 16, and local officials confirmed casualties there as well.
Russia's Defense Ministry acknowledged carrying out overnight strikes across the Kyiv, Odesa, and Zaporizhzhia regions. It said the strikes in Kyiv and the surrounding region hit drone-production facilities, a data center, and an energy-storage site in Brovary.
In Zaporizhzhia, the ministry said Russian forces targeted the Zaporizhstal steel plant and the Iskra radio-electronic facility, along with a power substation in Artsyz, a town in the Odesa region. The ministry also claimed strikes on a dry-cargo ship in the port of Chornomorsk that had reportedly delivered military cargo, as well as another dry-cargo vessel roughly 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) east of Odesa allegedly carrying supplies for Ukraine's armed forces. Additionally, the ministry said it struck two bridges spanning the Dniester River near Mayaky, which it claimed were used to move military cargo from Romania and the port of Izmail.
Reacting to the barrage, Zelenskyy wrote on X: "It is symbolic that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Lindsey Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act on the night of yet another Russian attack on Ukraine with ballistic and other missiles and drones."
He stressed that tougher sanctions remain essential to giving diplomatic efforts — including talks involving the US, Europe, and other partners — a real chance of success. "The Lindsey Graham bill, along with other strong sanctions steps by our partners against the source of this war – against Russia – is an extremely powerful tool that can stop this terrorist war and bring Russia to the point where it has to make peace," he said.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Russia sanctions legislation on Wednesday, sending it to President Donald Trump's desk for signature. The bill authorizes primary and secondary sanctions against Russia and entities supporting its war effort, targeting Russian officials, oligarchs, their relatives, foreign nationals, and Russian banks and financial institutions. It also grants the president authority to impose targeted tariffs on imports from countries that purchase the bulk of Russian oil or gas.
The latest exchange of strikes underscores the ongoing pattern of drone warfare hitting infrastructure and strategic targets on both sides of the conflict.
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