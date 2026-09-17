Koretskyi Thanks Lawmakers For Backing Bills Key To Securing EU Funding

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi said this in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

"Today [on September 16], the Verkhovna Rada passed at first reading seven bills from the list of those critically necessary for the continuation of international financial assistance. Another bill has been passed and is being prepared for the president's signature. [...] I thank the members of parliament who supported these decisions today. I hope the Verkhovna Rada will support these bills at second reading and as a whole," the post reads.

In particular, at its September 16 sitting, the Ukrainian parliament backed amendments concerning the taxation and customs clearance of international parcels, bankruptcy procedures for small businesses, the operations of the Deposit Guarantee Fund and the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC), as well as a bill on harmonizing forestry legislation with European standards, securitization and covered bonds.

Zelensky urges Parliament to back seven bills needed to fund budget deficit

Koretskyi stressed that the passage of these bills at second reading is a condition for receiving part of the external assistance that is critically needed to balance the state budget, pay salaries and pensions, fund social spending and cover other critical needs of the state.

In addition, the finance minister presented the draft state budget for 2027 to parliament on September 16. The prime minister added that he expected the committees to work effectively on the document.

As reported, on September 16, the Verkhovna Rada passed at first reading a package of revised bills concerning the taxation of small postal and express shipments worth up to EUR 150 ordered through marketplaces.