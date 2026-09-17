Slovenian FM Arrives In Kyiv
“lad to welcome my Slovenian friend and colleague to Kyiv this morning,” the minister wrote.
He thanked Kajzer for his“courageous visit” amid Russia's ongoing terror against our country.
Sybiha noted that Ukraine and Slovenia are committed to a strong and secure Europe, and emphasized that together they can still do much to strengthen it.Read also: Putin aims to trigger migration to Europe through food crisis - FM Sybiha
The head of the Foreign Ministry also announced a“productive agenda.”
As reported by Ukrinform, Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša stated that Ukraine is the only country in Europe capable of waging a new type of war.
Photo: x.com/andrii_sybiha
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