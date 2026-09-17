PM Modi's Work Is An Inspiration For All: Rajasthan Dy CM Diya Kumari

'PM's Work is an Inspiration': Diya Kumari

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Thursday said that PM Modi's manner of working is an inspiration and everyone must strive to work in such a dedicated way.

Speaking to ANI, Kumari praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25-year public service record and extended warm wishes on the occassion of his 76th birthday. "I would like to extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to PM Modi. The way he has served the nation, protected it, and made it so empowered, strong, and self-reliant. I feel that we all draw inspiration from his work and the manner in which he operates. We are inspired by the way he has dedicated 25 years of his life to the country; we, too, should strive to work in a similar fashion. It would be a significant achievement if we could also serve the public in the same spirit," she said.

Further, Diya Kumari highlighted his dedication to steering India toward becoming a developed nation (Viksit Bharat). She expressed pride in working under his guidance, emphasising that serving the public in the same selfless spirit would be a significant achievement for all leaders. "It is a matter of pride for all of us that today marks his birthday and also commemorates the completion of his 25 years of service, first as Chief Minister and then as Prime Minister, during which he has worked tirelessly for the nation and steered it towards becoming a 'Viksit Bharat'. This is truly a momentous occasion for us all. I feel immense pride in having had the opportunity to work under his leadership," she said.

Nationwide Celebrations for PM's Birthday

Moreover, Odisha Governor Kambhampati planted a sapling at Lok Bhavan in Bhubaneswar, marking the Prime Minister's birthday. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' across the country from September 17 to October 17 on the occassion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, with a series of service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives. (ANI)

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