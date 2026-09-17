Congress Sweeps Jaipur Repoll Dotasra Slams BJP's 'Massive Majority'

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, asserting that the BJP's narrative of securing a "massive majority" in the state's civic body elections has been completely debunked after the Congress swept all four wards where repolling was conducted in Jaipur.

Congress Slams BJP's 'Massive Majority' Narrative

Taking to social media platform X, Dotasra stated that voters in Jaipur delivered a decisive mandate by electing Congress candidates in the repolling, which he claimed exposed the ruling party's administrative manoeuvres. "Mr Narendra Modi, the truth of your so-called 'massive majority' in Rajasthan's civic elections has once again been laid bare by the people of Jaipur today. In the four wards of Jaipur city-9, 18, 25, and 34-where repolling was held, Congress swept all four seats," Dotsara said, extending congratulations to the newly elected councillors.

Demanding accountability from the top BJP leadership over the repolls, Dotasra added, "Now, Prime Minister Modi ji and Chief Minister Bhajanlal ji owe an explanation to the people of Rajasthan. What kind of 'massive majority' is this, where all four councillors won by Congress in the repolling? You cited technical glitches in the machines to justify the repolling, and even there, the people rejected you outright. In reality, it wasn't a technical glitch-your intentions were rotten from the start."

Dotasra Accuses Ruling Party of Misusing Power

Dotasra further accused the state government of undermining institutional integrity.“The Election Commission already knew Congress was winning, so at the BJP government's behest, they cited technical glitches in these wards to withhold the results. The BJP misused machinery and power to steal the people's mandate. They turned the Election Commission into a puppet and tried to tamper with the outcomes, but the repolling made it crystal clear that the people had voted for Congress in the first place, and they've chosen Congress again,” he said.

Taking aim at Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma over post-poll celebrations, Dotasra remarked, "The repolling results have completely deflated the BJP's so-called massive majority. It is now evident that the BJP has stolen the people's mandate through deceit and abuse of power in several places. Chief Minister ji, is this the massive majority on the basis of which you are handing out laddoos and patting your own back?"

'Mandate Decided by Votes, Not Pressure': Dotasra

Dotasra further alleged,“And that's not all. Now, when it's time to form boards, the BJP-rejected by the people-is once again trying to cling to power by leveraging the police-administration and pressuring elected councillors. Chief Minister ji.. The mandate is determined by the people's votes, not by pressure from the machinery. The way the BJP's true colours have been exposed in today's repolling, they'll have to face defeat in the upcoming panchayat elections too.”

State Election Commission Explains Repolling

The State Election Commission had ordered fresh polling at selected booths in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Suket after receiving complaints of technical glitches in EVMs during the counting process. In Jaipur, repolling was held at five booths, while other affected polling centres included booths in Jodhpur Municipal Corporation, Kota Municipal Corporation and Suket Municipality.

The commission, after reviewing reports submitted by district election officials and returning officers, found that due to technical issues in the machines, the number of votes that could not be displayed was higher than the vote margin between the nearest candidates at these polling centres. Based on the findings, the commission decided to conduct repolling at the affected booths. (ANI)

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