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Midea Builds On IFA 2026 Momentum With Wider Vision For Home Care Arabian Post


2026-09-17 04:14:34
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">BERLIN, GERMANY – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 September 2026 – At IFA 2026, Midea's Fabric and Floor Care division presented its latest innovations in laundry and floor-cleaning technologies themed at “Zoned Care, Omni Clean” .

With the Omni Trio washing machine and AT8 Ultra wet-and-dry floor cleaner as key highlights, the showcase addressed a wide range of everyday home-care challenges, including separate laundry care, noise and vibration reduction, stubborn stain removal and the cleaning of tangled hair from floors.

During the exhibition, the products drew attention from German technology and smart-home media and also received recognition from industry bodies. The showcase innovations were honoured with the YD Best Design Award, while the Omni Trio received VDE A-10% low-noise certification, highlighting Midea's continued strengths in both industrial design and product engineering.

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The Arabian Post

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