PM Modi Birthday: Wishes Pour In From Across Politics, Sports And Bollywood

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday, September 17, with birthday greetings pouring in from political leaders, sportspersons and personalities from the entertainment industry.

Among those who shared messages on social media were India men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir, former cricketer Suresh Raina, badminton star Saina Nehwal, former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, actors Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff and Anupam Kher, and musician Ricky Kej.

Gambhir, Raina, Saina Nehwal extend wishes

Gautam Gambhir wished the Prime Minister good health and happiness, expressing hope that he would continue to lead the country towards a“glorious future”.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What events are planned by BJP to celebrate PM Modi's 76th birthday?⌵

The BJP has organized various events including a month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', bike rallies, blood donation camps, and cleanliness campaigns across the country to celebrate PM Modi's birthday on September 17.

2Why do leaders and celebrities send birthday wishes to PM Modi?⌵

Leaders and celebrities send birthday wishes to PM Modi to express their support, respect, and recognition of his contributions to the nation and to celebrate his leadership and achievements.

3How has PM Modi's birthday been observed in the past?⌵

In past years, PM Modi's birthday has been marked by interacting with citizens, launching welfare schemes, and participating in public service initiatives rather than personal celebrations.

4What is the significance of the 'Seva Diwas' observed on PM Modi's birthday?⌵

'Seva Diwas' is significant as it emphasizes the spirit of service, encouraging people to engage in charitable acts and public service, reflecting Modi's commitment to community and national welfare.

5Who are some notable personalities that extended birthday wishes to PM Modi this year?⌵

Notable personalities who extended birthday wishes to PM Modi this year include cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Suresh Raina, badminton player Saina Nehwal, and actors Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, and Anupam Kher.

Raina also posted a birthday message for Modi, wishing him good health, strength and happiness. He referred to the Prime Minister's dedication to the country and expressed his wishes for India's continued progress.

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Badminton player Saina Nehwal shared a photograph of a lamp being lit and described the occasion as“Sewa Diwas”. Her message included prayers and wishes for Modi's health and continued service.

Venkatesh Prasad also extended his greetings, referring in his post to Modi's energy, discipline and commitment to public service.

Akshay Kumar urges people to mark occasion with service

Actor Akshay Kumar took a different approach in his birthday message, encouraging people to use the occasion to help someone in need.

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He suggested that offering assistance, bringing a smile to someone's face or simply helping another person could be a meaningful way to mark the day.

Anupam Kher shared a longer message recalling his first meeting with Modi in Ahmedabad. Kher described the interaction as inspiring and wished the Prime Minister good health and a long life.

Musician Ricky Kej also posted a birthday message, highlighting what he described as Modi's efforts towards artists and Indian culture. Jackie Shroff was among the other actors who shared birthday greetings.

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished Modi on his birthday and highlighted the government's approach to national security. In his post, Shah referred to the abrogation of Article 370, surgical strikes, air strikes and Operation Sindoor while describing what he called the government's“zero-tolerance” approach to terrorism.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India was moving towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047 under Modi's leadership. He also cited infrastructure, digital connectivity, welfare, innovation and entrepreneurship in his birthday message.

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President Droupadi Murmu was among the senior leaders who extended greetings to Modi.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi also wished PM on his birthday. He wrote on X,“Happy birthday to PM Narendra Modi ji. Wishing you good health and a long life.”

BJP plans month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'

The BJP has announced the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', with service-oriented programmes and public outreach activities planned from September 17 to October 17.

Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat. His 76th birthday is also being marked by events across several states.