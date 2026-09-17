PM Modi's Leadership Has Driven Formalisation, Inclusion, Digitalisation: CII President Mukundan

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) CII President R Mukundan on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday with crediting his leadership with driving formalisation, financial inclusion and digitalisation in the Indian economy.

In an interview with IANS, Mukundan said significant work had been undertaken in Gujarat as well as at the national level.“Formalisation, inclusion and digitalisation” are three key pillars of the achievements during Modi's tenure, he added.

Thanking PM Modi for his leadership, he also congratulated the prime minister on completing 25 years of public service.

He cited the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a major step towards formalisation, the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) framework as a driver of financial inclusion and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as a key element of India's digitalisation push.

Looking ahead, Mukundan said the reform agenda should be deepened and extended to states and urban centres, with a greater focus on improving the everyday experience of citizens.

“The focus should move from ease of doing business to ease of living, cost of living and the speed of living for the common citizen,” he told IANS.

Mukundan said PM Modi should continue to set high aspirations for the country and its people.

“As our leader, he needs to continue to have very high aspirations from all of us, from the country at large,” he said and added that this would help India fulfil its aspirations amid what he described as a positive environment being created for growth.