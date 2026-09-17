Caught On Camera: Man Assaults Bhel Seller, Throws Puffed Rice Onto Road In Bihar WATCH Viral Video

A video purportedly showing a man assaulting a roadside bhel seller and throwing his food items onto the road has gone viral on social media, prompting calls for action against the alleged accused. Before hurling puffed rice and other items from the bhel cart into the road, the guy is seen in the video reportedly beating the street seller. A number of onlookers can be seen standing close by and observing the alleged assault, while the seller seems defenceless.

Social media users are furious by the footage, and many are calling for the man to face harsh consequences.

Gurfan Alam, an X user, posted the video and tagged Bihar Police, pleading with them to find and detain the suspected culprit.“Shameful, the strictest possible action should be taken against this thug. Whatever loss he has caused to a poor person should be compensated by him alone,” another user wrote while sharing the video.

Watch Viral Video

पटना जंक्शन पर बिहार पुलिस क्या कर रही है? इस मोटे को थोड़ी खातिरदारी कीजिए।

@bihar_police Bhoopesh_Govt_aspirants (@Bhoopesh221) September 16, 2026

However, several social media users questioned whether the video was staged. The video's legitimacy has not been independently confirmed by the Asianet Newsable. It's also unclear what day and where the claimed event happened.

Bihar Police Reacts

Patna Police and Bihar Police have taken notice of the viral video in the meantime. In response to the tweet, Bihar Police tagged Patna Police and requested that they investigate and take appropriate action. The issue has been referred to the competent official for further action, according to a later statement from Patna Police.