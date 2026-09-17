Royal Enfield Classic 350 Fuel Guide: Mileage, Range And Rs 100 Petrol Explained

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one bike that never seems to go out of style. Its retro design, powerful sound, and comfortable ride are what make it so popular. If you're planning to buy a Royal Enfield Classic 350, it could be a great choice. Here's everything you need to know.

How many kilometres does it give?

Let's talk about the mileage of the Royal Enfield Classic 350. The bike gives a mileage of about 35 kilometres per litre. This means if you fill up with ₹100 worth of petrol, you can travel for about 30 kilometres. However, this mileage can vary from rider to rider.

Why does it vary? Factors like city traffic, frequent braking, high-speed riding, and sudden acceleration all play a part in determining the final mileage. The Classic 350 comes with a 13-litre fuel tank, which is a huge plus for long-distance travellers. A large tank means you don't have to keep stopping at petrol pumps. Based on a mileage of 35 km per litre and a 13-litre tank, you can mathematically travel up to 455 kilometres on a full tank.

The Royal Enfield is powered by a 349 cc, single-cylinder engine. This engine is perfect for both daily city driving and long highway rides. It produces 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, making it especially good for those who enjoy cruising at a relaxed pace.

For rider safety, the Classic 350 is equipped with dual-channel ABS. The Anti-lock Braking System helps prevent the wheels from locking up during sudden braking. This allows you to maintain control of the bike, which is crucial in situations that require hard and sudden braking.

If you are a bike enthusiast and love going on long drives, the Royal Enfield Classic is an excellent selection. You won't have to worry about constantly running out of petrol or dealing with back pain after a long ride. It's easily one of the best superbikes out there for touring.