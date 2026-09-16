Madurai's Meenakshi Temple Hosts Maha Kumbabhishekam After 17 Years

The Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, hosts its grand Maha Kumbabhishekam after a 17-year wait; today, September 17, 2026, marks a historic milestone.

Elaborate Rituals Mark the Day

The day's proceedings began early in the morning, with a series of rituals performed between 3:35 am and 5:45 am as part of the preparations for the Maha Kumbabhishekam. These included Vigneshwara Puja, Punyahavachanam, the 12th Kala Yagam, Dravyahuti, Purnahuti, Deeparadhana, Yatradanam, and the ceremonial procession of the sacred Kalasams, which were carried through the temple premises as part of the rituals.

The Main Consecration Ceremony

At 7:40 am, the Maha Kumbabhishekam of the golden vimanas and Rajagopurams of the temple was performed simultaneously, marking one of the key moments of the ceremony. This was followed by the Maha Kumbabhishekam of the presiding deity, Sri Meenakshi Amman, conducted at 7:55 am, and subsequently the Maha Kumbabhishekam of the presiding deity, Sri Sundareswarar Swamy, was performed at 8:10 am. The rituals for the presiding deities were followed by Maha Deeparadhana and the grand ceremonial worship of the divine light, marking the culmination of the core consecration rites.

The Thirukkudam Nanneerattu Peruvizha, which forms the central Maha Kumbabhishekam ceremony, was conducted between 7:40 am and 8:10 am in the presence of Thavathiru Kundrakudi Adigalar.

Throughout the ceremony, the sacred Tamil hymns of the temple's Oduvars resonated across the gopurams, adding to the spiritual and devotional atmosphere surrounding the event. Following the completion of the rituals, Vibhuti (sacred ash) and Thiruvamudhu prasadam were distributed among the devotees who had gathered at the temple to witness the historic occasion.

Significance of the Temple and Event

The Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, one of the most prominent and architecturally significant temples in South India, is dedicated to Goddess Meenakshi, an incarnation of Goddess Parvati, and her consort Lord Sundareswarar, a form of Lord Shiva. The Maha Kumbabhishekam is an event that draws a large number of devotees from across Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country. It is regarded as one of the most significant religious occasions for devotees associated with the temple.

The consecration ceremony assumes particular significance given that it was conducted after a gap of 17 years, making it a rare and highly anticipated event for devotees of the temple. Large crowds were seen gathering in and around the temple premises throughout the day, with authorities making elaborate arrangements to manage the turnout and ensure smooth conduct of the proceedings.

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