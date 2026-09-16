Nagaon By-Election: BJP's Debashish Sharma Files Nomination Papers

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alliance candidate for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election, Debashish Sharma, filed his nomination papers at the office of the Nagaon District Commissioner, accompanied by thousands of party workers and supporters.

According to the release, BJP Assam Pradesh President Dilip Saikia, Ministers Pijush Hazarika and Keshab Mahanta, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, and several MLAs and party office-bearers were present during the filing of the nomination papers. The MLAs present included Rupak Sharma, Jitu Goswami, Pradyut Bordoloi, Shashikanta Das, Prithviraj Rabha, Shibu Mishra and Ramakanta Deuri. Office-bearers and functionaries of the BJP and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) also attended the occasion.

BJP Vows Development, Slams Congress' 'Politics of Destruction'

Addressing the thousands of people gathered on the occasion, Dilip Saikia said that for decades, the Congress party had pursued a politics of destruction in Assam and had exploited and deprived the people of the state. In contrast, he said, since 2014, the BJP-led government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and, since 2016, the BJP government in Assam have been serving people across all sections of society with the principles of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.

He particularly highlighted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's journey towards a developed Assam, saying that this journey has been taking Assam towards becoming a rapidly developing and progressive state. He said that the people of Assam are placing increasing trust in the Narendra Modi-led Central Government and the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government.

He further said that, in the interest of development in the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, the people of the constituency have decided to elect BJP candidate Debashish Sharma with a large mandate this time. Debashish Sharma sought the support, cooperation and blessings of the people of Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Nagaon By-election Schedule

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee on Friday approved Debashish Sharma as its candidate for the upcoming 2026 Lok Sabha by-election in Assam's Nagaon constituency.

The by-election for the Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency is scheduled to be held on October 6, with counting of votes set to take place on October 9. The Election Commission of India announced the schedule on September 8 for vacant Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal, and one Parliamentary constituency in Assam. The Commission said that the polling will be held on October 6 and the entire election process will be completed before October 11. (ANI)

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