CBI Books Ex-Income Tax Commissioner, Wife In Disproportionate Assets Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against former Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions), Hyderabad, Jeevanlal Lavidiya, and his wife, then DIG, CISF, Shipra Srivastava, in an alleged disproportionate assets case, according to the FIR.

The FIR, registered by CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch-III, New Delhi, on September 10, alleges that Lavidiya illicitly enriched himself during the check period from April 1, 2022, to May 10, 2025, and allegedly amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, a press release said.

FIR Details and Allegations

According to the FIR, the alleged disproportionate assets amount to Rs 1,11,77,889, which is 57.10 per cent disproportionate to his known sources of income. The FIR further alleges that Shipra Srivastava abetted her husband in acquiring the alleged disproportionate assets.

According to the press release, the CBI FIR states that Lavidiya, an IRS officer of the 2004 batch, was posted as Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions), Hyderabad, and was also given charge of Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Unit-8 and Unit-7, in the office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Hyderabad.

Previous Case and Searches

The FIR says that a previous CBI case, registered on May 9, 2025, against Lavidiya and others, pertained to allegations of obtaining undue advantage for deciding appeals in favour of assesses.

According to the complaint annexed with the FIR, searches were conducted at various locations, including the residential premises of Lavidiya and Srivastava, on May 9, 2025. During the searches, documents related to movable and immovable assets allegedly acquired in his name and in the names of family members were found and seized. The complaint further states that rough sheets containing details of properties and cash amounting to Rs 54 lakh were seized from Srivastava's residential premises in Delhi.

Financial Breakdown of Assets

As per the FIR, the CBI's calculation showed that the total assets and expenditure during the check period stood at Rs 3,07,52,247 against income of Rs 1,95,74,358, resulting in alleged disproportionate assets of Rs 1,11,77,889.

The FIR states that the assets of Lavidiya and his family at the end of the check period were valued at Rs 4,31,60,820, the release said.

Legal Sections Invoked

The CBI has registered the case under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against Lavidiya, and under Section 12 read with Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(b) of the Act against Srivastava. The investigation has been entrusted to CBI Inspector Naveen Kumar, according to the FIR. I have kept the allegations attributed to the FIR and avoided presenting them as established facts. (ANI)

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