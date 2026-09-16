Jamaica-India Stand Shoulder To Shoulder, Hand In Hand: Jason Hall

'Shoulder to Shoulder, Hand in Hand': Jamaican Envoy on India Ties

High Commissioner of Jamaica to India Jason Keats Matthew Hall has highlighted the longstanding ties between Jamaica and India, saying the two countries "stand shoulder to shoulder, hand in hand" in multilateral forums and work together to bring meaningful change within international organisations.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Hall said, "This relationship spans more than 200 years, and Jamaica and India have shared so much in common despite being vastly different in scale and size. In multilateral forums, Jamaica and India stand shoulder to shoulder, hand in hand, speaking out against injustice and striving to bring about meaningful change within the multilateral system and international organisations. It is a particularly strong relationship."

The Jamaican High Commissioner also extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, using the Jamaican expression "Happy Blessed Earthstrong" to convey the greetings. "In Jamaica, we do not simply say Happy Birthday; we say Happy Blessed Earthstrong because it marks the day a person came into this world. To the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, I send warm and heartfelt birthday wishes, a Happy Blessed Earthstrong from all of Jamaica, with love," he said.

The wishes come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 years old on Thursday.

Jaishankar's Historic Visit Strengthens Cooperation

Earlier in May, in Jamaica, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar undertook the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian External Affairs Minister to the Caribbean nation.

During the visit, Jaishankar held wide-ranging talks with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith. The discussions reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral ties and focused on expanding cooperation in health, infrastructure, digitalisation, agriculture, education, tourism and capacity building.

During the visit, both sides signed three Memoranda of Understanding in the areas of health cooperation, solarisation of The Hugh Lawson Shearer Building and broadcasting.

The two sides also reviewed progress in digital transformation, culture, sports and digital payments initiatives, reflecting the broadening scope of cooperation between India and Jamaica.

India reaffirmed its support for Jamaica's recovery following Hurricane Melissa, with Jaishankar handing over 10 BHISHM emergency medical units and announcing additional assistance, including dialysis units, fishing boats, GPS equipment and livelihood support tools.

Both sides also emphasised strengthening cooperation in multilateral forums, including on climate justice, climate finance, and issues concerning Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Jamaica also reiterated support for India's candidature for a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council for 2028-29. (ANI)

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