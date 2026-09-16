Globalia Logistics Network Celebrates 10Th Anniversary With New Brand Identity

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The freight forwarding network marks a decade of international connections and business opportunities with a refreshed logo, the tagline“Forward. Together.”, and its upcoming Annual Meeting in Bangkok

Globalia Logistics Network, an international network of independent freight forwarders spanning 120 countries, is celebrating ten years of connecting freight agents across the globe. To mark this milestone, the organization has unveiled a refreshed visual identity, a new tagline-“Forward. Together.” and a special anniversary video featuring reflections from its members.

Founded in 2016 with 30 members, Globalia has grown into an international community currently represented in 120 countries and, at its peak, brought together more than 220 independent freight forwarding companies.

The network has followed a selective approach to expansion rather than pursuing unrestricted membership growth, assessing companies on their experience, financial standing, and reliability before admission.

“Globalia was never created to be the largest freight forwarding network. Our objective has always been to bring together reliable companies and build a network where members receive personal attention and have real opportunities to develop business together,” says Antonio Torres, President and Founder of Globalia Logistics Network.“But above all, it is our members who have made Globalia grow. What began as a network has become a close international community that, over the years, we have come to consider a family. Their trust and commitment are what have allowed us to reach this milestone.”

Globalia members themselves point to both the commercial and personal value of the network:“Globalia has opened up the world to us, allowing us to work with trusted and reliable partners and reach countries where doing business can otherwise be difficult because of trust. It has also helped us grow our business through the network,” says Paul and Silvana Petrovski of PCFS.

Mauricio Regner of CIS Global Services adds:“It is not just about the business opportunities or growth, but also about the human side. Over the years, we have had the opportunity to get to know members personally and build relationships that go beyond business.”

Over the past decade, Globalia Logistics Network has also expanded the resources available to members, including international promotional campaigns, marketing and social media support, FreightViewer, its online quotation tool, and professional development opportunities through partnerships with CIFFA and TraversEd.

To mark the anniversary, Globalia has unveiled a refreshed visual identity and new logo under the slogan “Forward. Together.” The new identity reflects the network's evolution while maintaining the principles on which it was built: collaboration, reliability, personal support and long-term business relationships.

“Ten years is an important milestone, but it is also a starting point,” says Torres.“Our next stage will focus on creating greater visibility and stronger business opportunities for our members, developing more effective digital tools and continuing to provide the personalised support that has always been part of Globalia.”

The anniversary is also being marked with the release of a special vide featuring members from across the network sharing their experiences and reflecting on the relationships and collaborations built through Globalia over the past decade.

The celebrations will continue from 26 to 28 October 2026, when Globalia holds its 7th Annual Meeting at the InterContinental Bangkok, Thailand, bringing members together for one-to-one business meetings, networking and new partnership opportunities.

Ten years after its creation, Globalia enters its next chapter with a renewed identity and the same philosophy that has guided the network from the beginning: moving Forward. Together.

About Globalia Logistics Network

Globalia Logistics Network is an alliance of hand-picked freight forwarders in each major air/seaport across 120 countries who co-operate in a financially secure environment to reduce costs and risks and grow their businesses by actively working together to compete against the largest multinationals.





For more information on Globalia's 10th anniversary visit:

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For further information, kindly contact:

Tamishra Basu

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